Jeep offers benefits up to 12 lakh on Grand Cherokee, Compass & Meridian

  • Jeep is offering several offers on the Compass, Meridian and the Grand Cherokee.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV comes with a bold and aggressive appearance.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV comes with a bold and aggressive appearance.

Jeep India has announced special benefits on its lineup of vehicles. The Compass is being offered with benefits of up to 15,000 whereas the Meridian gets benefits of up to 30,000. However, it is the Grand Cherokee with which Jeep is offering the biggest benefits of 12 lakh and access to the Jeep Wave Exclusive ownership program. We would suggest that you get in touch with your nearest authorised dealership if you are interested or want to get more information about these offers.

Jeep recently launched the Meridian X Special Edition in the Indian market. It comes with styling upgrades and accessories to the three-row SUV. The new Jeep Meridian X is priced at 34.27 lakh ex-showroom. It is a limited edition model and it sits between Limited O and Overland variants.

The 2024 Jeep Meridian X Special Edition gets new body-coloured lowers, along with a contrast grey roof and alloy wheels with grey pockets for a premium look. The cabin packs more features and styling upgrades. This includes new side moulding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sun shades, an air purifier, and a dash cam. The Meridian X also gets premium carpet mats and an optional rear seat entertainment package to further improve the value quotient of the SUV.

Also Read : Next-Generation Jeep Compass to arrive in 2027

Jeep Meridian 2.0

Jeep is currently working on the facelifted version of the Meridian which should launch by the end of 2024. A test mule was spotted in January 2024, what was special with the test mule was that it was equipped with ADAS sensors in the front. It was on test by Bosch so there is a possibility that the SUV will use ADAS sensors sourced from Bosch. In the spy shots, the ADAS sensors were clearly visible. Apart from ADAS technology, the 2024 Meridian is expected to come with redesigned bumpers in the front as well as rear. It is expected that there will be no changes to the lighting elements. There could be a few subtle changes to the interior as well in terms of the material and colour choices for the upholstery and dashboard.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: Meridian

