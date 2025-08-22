2026 Jeep Cherokee goes hybrid. But will it drive to India? What you should know

The original Jeep Cherokee was a two-door ‘sporty’ spin-off of the Jeep Wagoneer, and built as a full-size, body-on-frame station wagon. Considered to be the first car to be marketed as a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in brochures, the Cherokee helped define an entirely new segment for younger buyers seeking the practicality of an estate in an off-road-capable package. Debuted in 1974, it was manufactured and marketed until February 2023, when production ceased. For the 2026 model year, Jeep has revived the Cherokee nameplate with a revamped design and an all-new 210 bhp hybrid powertrain.

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee remains slotted in between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee and is built on Stellantis’s STLA Large platform, which also underpins the Wagoneer S EV. It brings a more modern design with sharper lines and creases than the older version. The front-end is dominated by a wide, 7-slot grille flanked by sleek, rectangular LED headlights. With its 116 mm longer wheelbase, the 2026 Cherokee brings a larger cabin that rides on alloys ranging from 17-inch to 21-inch options.

2026 Jeep Cherokee: Interior and features

The 2026 Cherokee features premium interiors upholstered in non-leather, recycled materials

The 2026 Cherokee brings a premium cabin upholstered in recycled materials and it is available in two themes: Global Black and Arctic (optional on higher trims). It offers a sleek dashboard with a squared-off steering wheel and a revamped centre console layout. Amenities available as standard across the range include a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 10.3-inch digital cluster, rain-sensing wipers, and a comprehensive safety package with Level-2 ADAS, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring, among other features.

Additional features available higher up in the range include a dual-pane sunroof, foot-activated power tailgate, 360-degree camera, ventilated front and heated rear seats, premium audio, and an Alexa-powered in-vehicle assistant.

2026 Jeep Cherokee: Engine and performance

The Jeep Cherokee comes with an all-hybrid powertrain that makes 210 bhp and 312 Nm of torque

The Cherokee brings a hybrid-only powertrain that centres on a new 1.6-litre turbocharged inline-four engine which is rated for 177 bhp alone. Paired with two electric motors, the setup makes 210 bhp and 230 lb-ft of torque (312 Nm). Stellantis claims the new Cherokee is rated for 37 mpg (15.73 kmpl) and enables more than 500 miles (805 km) of driving range on a full tank.

The SUV comes with the Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system, which enables the driver to disconnect the rear axle and operate in front-wheel drive for better fuel economy. Its traction control system offers four driving modes to tailor power output to a specific type of terrain: Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud.

2026 Jeep Cherokee: Will it come to India?

As of August 2025, the Jeep Cherokee is not officially offered in the Indian market; the Jeep India portfolio currently includes the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee. The Compass essentially fills the role that the Cherokee serves in many global lineups, targeting the compact/mid-size SUV buyer.

That said, the 2026 Cherokee brings a larger and more premium package coupled with a stronger powertrain and a wider range of creature comforts. With the reintroduction of the nameplate on a hybrid platform, it may be ideally positioned for the growing set of climate conscious buyers in the market. A launch in India is not expected in the moment, with no official details from Stellantis to suggest otherwise.

