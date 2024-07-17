Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Which dual CNG option to go for

In a recent development for the Indian B-SUV segment, Hyundai has unveiled the Exter with a new Hy-CNG Duo option. This technology utilises twin CNG cylinders, potentially offering a better practicality compared to the standard single-cylinder configuration. Starting at Rs. 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hy-CNG Duo complements the existing single-tank variant, providing consumers with additional choice.

While not the first to implement this technology, Tata Motors did it first with the Tiago, Tigor, and Punch, Hyundai's entry signifies a potential shift in the CNG car market. With both automakers offering twin-cylinder options, competition in the B-SUV segment is likely to heat up. This could benefit consumers through a wider selection and potentially more competitive pricing.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Dimensions

The Tata Punch iCNG boasts a more traditional SUV stance, with a longer and wider body compared to the Exter. Its dimensions measure 3,827 mm in length and 1,742 mm in width. Interestingly, despite the Punch's seemingly greater height, the Exter actually holds the title for overall height at 1,631 mm, though it's worth noting that Hyundai's measurement includes the roof rails.

When it comes to wheelbase, the Hyundai Exter takes the lead with 2,450 mm, offering a slight edge over the Punch's 2,445 mm. However, boot space details for the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo are currently unavailable. In contrast, the Tata Punch iCNG, utilising its twin-cylinder CNG layout, offers a confirmed boot space of 210 liters.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Specs

Both the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch offer CNG powertrains mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Exter's 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine generates 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The Punch's CNG engine boasts slightly higher power output at 72 bhp while maintaining the same torque figure of 95 Nm.

In terms of claimed mileage, the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo edges out the Tata Punch iCNG with a figure of 27.1 km/kg compared to 26.99 km/kg. However, it's important to note that real-world mileage can vary depending on driving conditions and factors.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Features

The Tata Punch iCNG holds a significant advantage in safety ratings, achieving a coveted 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4 stars for child occupant protection from Global NCAP testing. The Hyundai Exter's safety features haven't been officially rated yet, but it offers six airbags, a tire pressure monitor, three-point seat belts with ISOFIX child seat anchors for all seats, a reverse parking camera with rear sensors, and automatic headlights.

In terms of in-cabin technology, the Hyundai Exter boasts an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, two 12V power sockets, adjustable rear headrests, and a fast-charger Type-C port. The Tata Punch iCNG counters with a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with six speakers, voice-activated sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a front armrest, and multiple USB and Type-C ports.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price

The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Hy-CNG Duo is available in three variants – S (priced at ₹8.50 lakh), SX (priced at ₹9.23 lakh) and SX Knight (priced at ₹9.38 lakh).The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo enters the market with a starting price of Rs. 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which is noticeably higher than the Tata Punch i-CNG's starting price of Rs. 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom). However, when comparing top-end trims, the narrative shifts.

The fully loaded Tata Punch i-CNG (Accomplished Dazzle S) reaches Rs. 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom), roughly Rs. 47,000 more expensive than the most expensive Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo variant. It's important to consider that the higher-priced Punch might also offer additional features that could influence your buying decision.

