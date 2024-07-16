HT Auto
Hyundai Exter CNG with dual-cylinder tech launched at

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2024, 10:14 AM
  • Hyundai Exter CNG with dual-cylinder technology will be launched in three variants - S, SX and Knight Edition.
Hyundai Exter CNG
Hyundai Exter CNG now gets dual-cylinder technology just like the Tata Punch
Hyundai Exter CNG
Hyundai Exter CNG now gets dual-cylinder technology just like the Tata Punch

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the new Exter CNG in the Indian market with dual-cylinder technology. It will be available in three variants - S, SX and Knight Edition. The price of the Exter Hy- CNG Duo starts at 8.50 lakh and goes up to 9.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Hyundai Exter Hy- CNG Duo will be competing against Tata Punch CNG which also gets a dual-cylinder technology.

Just like the Tata Punch iCNG, the Exter Hy- CNG Duo will also get two small CNG cylinders instead of a large one. This helps open up the boot space for the luggage which is one of the biggest criticism of CNG vehicles. Hyundai is also offering an Integrated Electronic Control Unit that should smoothen out the process of shifting from petrol to CNG or vice versa.

Powering the SUV is the 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. There would be no automatic gearbox. Hyundai is claiming a CNG Duo delivers a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg (ARAI Tested).

Commenting on the introduction of Exter Hy-CNG Duo, Mr. Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to providing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. We are excited to launch our entry SUV- Exter with Dual cylinder CNG technology. With high fuel efficiency, ample boot space, and versatile offerings of the SUV, we are confident that the Exter Hy-CNG Duo will appeal to customers looking for a reliable and efficient vehicle that helps reduce their carbon footprint and also fulfils their desire for exploration."

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2024, 10:14 AM IST

