Hyundai Exter celebrates 1 year in Indian market, more than 93,000 units sold

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently celebrated one year of the Exter in the Indian market. Till now, over 93,000 units of the Exter has been sold. To celebrate the one-year anniversary, Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of the Exter. The micro SUV has been pretty successful for the manufacturer. It directly competes against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Punch . Because of the pricing, the Exter also has to go against the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Before the Exter, Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of the Venue which is still on sale and there was a Knight Edition of the previous-gen Creta as well which now has been discontinued.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Exterior changes

The vehicle features side sill garnishes, front and rear skid plates, and a Hyundai logo that is finished in black. Additionally, there are red brake calipers and a Knight emblem. The 15-inch alloy wheels on the SX(O) Connect model are also black in colour.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Interior changes

The interior has been completed in black color, complemented by red accents and stitching. Additionally, the footwell lighting has been changed to red. The door handles and steering wheel are now finished in a stylish black satin color. Furthermore, there is a metal scuff plate, floor mats with red stitching, and red piping on the seats.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Specs

Hyundai has made no mechanical changes. It continues to come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 114 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Price

The price for the new Exter Knight Edition starts at ₹8.38 lakh and goes up to ₹10.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

