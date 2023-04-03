Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson and Alcazar now more expensive. Check price list

Hyundai Motor has increased the prices of its cars from this month. The Korean carmaker has updated the prices of its flagship models like Creta, Venue, Alcazar and Tucson SUVs from April 1. Hyundai is the second carmaker after Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its models from this month due to rising input costs and updated engines to meet new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The new emission norms kicked in April 1.

According to the latest price hike, the biggest increase has been implemented on Hyundai Tucson SUV. Two of Hyundai Motor's best-selling models in India - the Creta compact SUV and Venue sub-compact SUV - have seen a maximum hike of ₹7,000 depending on the variants one chooses.

While all the diesel variants of the Creta, barring the Executive variant, have seen ₹7,000 hike. The price of Creta diesel now starts from ₹11.96 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end SX(O) Knight edition will cost ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The petrol variants of the Creta SUV have seen ₹3,000 hike on the lower variants. The 1.5-litre SX and SX(O) variants with iVT transmission unit have seen a hike of ₹7,000 each. After the revision, the price of Creta petrol variants starts from ₹10.87 lakh and goes up to ₹18.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-compact segment, has also seen price hike of up to ₹7,000. The two top-end SX and SX(O) diesel variants, along with the petrol S(O) and SX(O) DCT variants have received the maximum hikes. The lower variants of the petrol variants have received hike of ₹3,000. Hyundai Venue prices now start from ₹7.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The N-Line versions of the Venue have also received price hike of ₹7,000.

Hyundai Alcazar has received a uniform price hike of ₹3,000. The prices now start from ₹16.78 lakh and go up to ₹20.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has increased the price of the new generation Tucson by up to ₹13,000. The prices now start from ₹28.63 lakh and go up to 35.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

