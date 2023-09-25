HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta Facelift, Rival To Kia Seltos, Spotted Again, Features And Interior Details Revealed

Hyundai Creta facelift SUV spotted, reveals key details ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor is expected to introduce its best-selling model - the Creta SUV - in a new avatar in India soon. Ahead of the much anticipated launch, the Korean auto giant continues to test the compact SUV, India's highest selling SUV in the segment. The Creta facelift SUV, which is expected to hit the roads sometime early next year, was recently spotted testing. The heavily wrapped test mule has revealed several key details about the upcoming Creta, including some of its features and interior design, ahead of the launch.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2023, 09:28 AM
Hyundai Creta facelift
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV was spotted testing on Indian roads ahead of its expected launch early next year. The best-selling compact SUV will renew rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. (Image courtesy: YouTube/TheCarShow)
Hyundai Creta facelift
Hyundai Creta facelift SUV was spotted testing on Indian roads ahead of its expected launch early next year. The best-selling compact SUV will renew rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. (Image courtesy: YouTube/TheCarShow)

According to the latest spy shots, the interior of the new Creta SUV. It confirms that the upcoming model will get an all-black interior with dual-tone seats. One of the changes seen inside is headrest for all three passengers at the rear. The dashboard of the Creta test mule was heavily covered, without revealing any detail. However, it is expected that the Creta facelift will come with a dual-screen setup like its Korean sibling rival Kia Seltos. One can also see two USB type-C charging ports at the rear along with AC vents.

The new Creta will have some major changes in its design too. As reported earlier, Hyundai Creta facelift version for India will be slightly different from the ones currently sold in global markets. For India, Hyundai is expected to give Creta the look that is more similar to its Palisade SUV than the new generation Tucson. This holds particularly true for the front face which will come with vertical LED light setup along with parametric grille. At the rear too, Hyundai will update the LED taillights with a new design with sequential turn indicators. It is also expected to get a LED light bar like most other SUVs. The spy shots also show that the new Creta SUV will come with redesigned 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Also watch: Kia Seltos facelift first drive review

Key features inside the upcoming Creta SUV are ADAS technology which Hyundai offers with models like Verna, Venue and Tucson. Currently, the compact SUV segment has only four models offering this advanced feature. These models are Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and the Red Dark Edition of Tata Harrier. Among other features, the new Creta is also expected to offer a 360 degree camera for the first time.

Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to offer the new Creta SUV with at least three powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Expect these units to come mated with multiple transmission options which will include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT for the turbo unit.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2023, 09:28 AM IST

