Hyundai Creta facelift SUV spotted testing again. Check what is new

Hyundai Motor has been once again spotted testing the facelift version of Creta SUV. The Korean auto giant is putting the best-selling compact SUV in India to the test ahead of its expected launch sometime next year. The carmaker was recently seen testing one of the units near Chennai. Now, fresh images have appeared from Korea, Hyundai's home base, where a test mule of the SUV was seen on the roads wrapped in camouflage. The unit has given out certain details about the upcoming Creta SUV.

The images, shared on social media, shows the Creta facelift model in white with several noticeable changes. For instance, the headlight and taillight shapes are evident through the gaps in the camouflage. One thing that can be confirmed that the new Creta will not wear the H-shaped LED headlight and taillight, something the carmaker introduced with the Exter SUV launched earlier this year. What appears instead is a three-star LED DRL and LED headlight unit. The new Creta could get a vertical setup of lights at the front similar to the Palisade SUV sold in global markets.

The taillight unit is also set to get an update. The existing model carries similar design for the headlight and taillight units. Expect the new taillights to be vertical. Besides the new light setup, the Creta is also expected to get redesigned allow wheels. The ones seen on the test mule resembles those used in higher variants of the SUV currently. The design of the bumper at the front and rear are also likely to be tweaked. The new grille of Creta is expected to carry parametric design language, but will be different from the ones seen on Venue or Tucson SUVs.

The interior of the Creta is also expected to undergo several changes. The carmaker is likely to introduce a larger touchscreen infotainment screen along with an updated digital instrument cluster. The SUV is also expected to get new features like ADAS functionality, 260-degree camera, seat ventilation, updated upholstery among other changes on the inside.

Under the hood, the new Creta is expected to come with the same 1.5-petrol and diesel units that are currently used in the BS6 Phase 2 versions. Expect Hyundai to add a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit with 7-speed DCT gearbox in the mix, which is currently used in the Alcazar SUV. The transmission job is likely to be split between a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed automatic as well as a CVT and 7-speed DCT gearboxes.

Hyundai Creta currently leads the compact SUV segment. When launched in new avatar, it will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as well as new entrants like the Honda Elevate SUV. Hyundai recently launched the Adventure edition model of the SUV. The Creta is currently availble in six broad variants with both petrol and diesel engines. The price ranges between ₹10.87 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

