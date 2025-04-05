Honda Amaze, City, & Elevate get benefits up to 77,000 in April

Honda Car India has rolled out special offers for the second-generation Amaze , City, City Hybrid , and Elevate for April. The company is offering sizeable discounts across its lineup, including a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complementary seven-year extended warranty. Here’s a look at the offers available.

Honda City & City Hybrid Offers

Honda is offering benefits of up to ₹63,300 on the City, while the City Hybrid is available with total benefits of up to ₹65,000. The offers extend across all variants on both offerings. The Honda City takes on the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.

Honda Elevate Offers

The Honda Elevate is available with benefits of up to ₹56,100 across most variants. The top-spec Elevate ZX gets maximum benefits to the tune of ₹76,100. Notably, Honda has extended the benefits of ₹56,100 on the Apex Edition that brings accessories worth ₹35,000 on the compact SUV. The Elevate takes on the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and the like in the segment.

Honda Amaze Offers

The second-generation Amaze is being offered with a discount of ₹57,200 on the S variant. Meanwhile, the Amaze S CNG variant gets an additional discount of ₹77,200 this month. The discounts are not available on the third-gen Amaze, the brand’s most recent launch. The automaker promises EMIs starting from ₹1,111 per lakh on the subcompact sedan. The Honda Amaze competes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the segment.

Do note that the final offers and discounts depend on the stock availability, automaker and the dealership. Please check with your preferred dealership outlet in your city for the best deal.

