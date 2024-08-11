New-gen Honda Amaze sedan in works, currently being road-tested. Key expectation
- The new generation Honda Amaze compact sedan is expected to hit the market sometime in early 2025.
Honda Amaze is one of the few compact sedans available in the Indian market amid the aggressive rise of SUVs and crossovers, which has shrunk the market share of hatchbacks and sedans in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura rivalling Amaze is ready for a major makeover, in its next generation avatar. The Japanese car manufacturer is currently road-testing the new generation model that is expected to hit showrooms sometime early next year. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki is also working on a new Dzire.
The test mules of the new generation Honda Amaze sedan have been spotted on the roads. Despite the heavily camouflaged wrap, the prototypes have given us an idea of what the new Honda Amaze would look like and what would be the design changes in it compared to the current model.
Here are the key expectations from the upcoming next-generation Honda Amaze sedan.
The new generation Honda Amaze sedan is expected to come carrying a wide range of design updates, which would give the car a distinctive look without hurting the signature styling philosophy of the compact sedan. Expect the sedan to boast a revamped design for the headlamps as well as the radiator grille. It could come drawing design influence from its bigger sibling, the Honda City. The new generation Honda Amaze would also come with new design LED taillights as well as new wheel designs would be there.
On the feature front, the new generation Honda Amaze would come with a major boost compared to the current car. Honda ios expected to get an upgraded feature list which will include a dual-digital screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround view camera, level 2 ADAS suite comprising a host of safety features, a sunroof. These would ensure the premium appeal of the Honda Amaze is enhanced further.
The 2025 Honda Amaze is expected to come available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which would be available with a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The engine would be capable of churning out 89 bhp peak power and 110 Nm of maximum torque. Besides the petrol only powertrain, expect Honda to introduce a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain to the car, which will ensure the compact sedan remains in competition with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.