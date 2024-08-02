Best time to buy Honda Elevate, City, Amaze? Discount, free maintenance on offer

Honda Cars is offering big discounts among other incentives on all the models on offer in India for the month of August. The Japanese auto giant has revealed its discount scheme for the month which will be applicable on Elevate SUV and the City and Amaze sedans till end of August. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Honda is also offering additional benefits to its customers who choose to buy any of the model this month. Here is a quick look at how much you can save on purchase of any Honda car in August.

Honda Cars has announced its monthly discount scheme across its lineup with incentives of up to ₹96,000.Honda will also offer three-year maintenance

Honda Elevate

The Elevate SUV is being offered with up to ₹65,000 discount in August. The SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among other models in the compact segment, is one of the flagship products from the Japanese carmaker. The benefits include cash discounts, exchange and loyalty bonus besides others. Honda is also offering a three-year maintenance package on the Elevate SUV free of cost for its owners.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Honda offers the Elevate in four variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX. The automatic transmission is available with all variants except the base, SV variant. The price of the Honda Elevate is between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate - Which SUV offers best fuel economy

Honda Amaze

The smallest car in Honda Cars India lineup gets the maximum discount in August. The carmaker is offering discount worth up to ₹96,000 on the Amaze sedan this month. The Amaze, which is expected to get its new generation avatar soon, is positioned in the sub-compact segment and rivals the likes of Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura. Honda is offering cash discounts, loyalty and exchange bonus among other benefits on the Amaze till the end of the month. Additionally, Honda is also offering the free three-year maintenance package for those who opt for the vehicle this month.

Honda sells the Amaze with a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel unit on offer. While the petrol engine delivers 89 bhp of power, the diesel unit pushes out 98 bhp of power. The transmission job is handled by either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The price of the Honda Amaze ranges between ₹7.93 lakh and ₹9.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Honda Elevate to get an electric avatar by 2026, four more SUVs to come by 2030

Honda City

The City and City Hybrid sedans from Honda get discounts of up to ₹90,000 in August. The carmaker is offering benefits worth ₹88,000 on the ICE-only version of the sedan. The discounts include cash benefits, exchange and loyalty benefit program among other offers. Like Elevate and Amaze, the City and City Hybrid are also up for grabs with a free of cost three-year maintenance package this month. The City is one of the most popular compact sedans in India which rivals the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna among others.

Honda offers the City sedan at a starting price of ₹12.08 lakh, which goes up to ₹20.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the strong hybrid version of the sedan. The standard City is offered in four variants which include SV, V, VX and ZX. The city comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which can generate 120 bhp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The strong hybrid version gets 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle hybrid engine which promises to offer fuel efficiency of 27.13 kmpl.

First Published Date: