Honda Activa goes electric! Check out the new Activa e: 

Honda Two-Wheelers India pulled the wraps off the new Activa e:, its first-ever electric offering for the Indian market
The new Activa e: will co-exist with the Activa 110 but is built on a completely new platform and comes with swappable batteries
The Honda Activa e: gets a simple but stylish look with an LED headlamp and an LED DRL on the handlebar cowl
The rear sports a smoked LED taillight and a chunky grab rail. The electric scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels on both ends
The Honda Activa e: comes with a 6 kW (8 bhp) PMS motor with 22 Nm of peak torque
The Activa e: is powered by two 1.5 kWh swappable batteries promising a range of 102 km (IDC certified) on a single charge
The Active e: gets a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The display is not a touchscreen and gets a toggle switch
Honda will setup its swappable charging stations across multiple cities to charge the Activa e:
Bookings for the Honda Activa e: will begin in January 1. Deliveries will begin in February 2025 in Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai and Delhi