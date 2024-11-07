Honda Amaze to get premium? 5 things it is expected to share with City, Elevate

The sub compact sedan market is all set to get the much needed boom with the launch of two of the most popular models in the segment, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze. While the fourth generation Dzire has already been revealed and is set to go on sale on November 11, the 2024 Honda Amaze has just been teased and is set to go on sale December 4.

While Honda has not revealed any details on the upcoming 2024 Amaze, given the upgrades made to its closest rival, the Dzire, the third generation Honda Amaze is expected to get premium features to stay competitive. Here are the expected features that the 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to borrow from its bigger sibling, the Honda City and the Honda Elevate.