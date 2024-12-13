Honda Elevate, City and 2nd Gen Amaze get benefits of up to 1.14 lakh. Check details

Honda has announced new benefits on its City, City e:HEV, Elevate , and Amaze (2nd Generation) models of up to ₹1.14 lakh calling it the ‘Honda December Rush’. Amidst competitor discounts in order to clear their stocks, the Japanese manufacturer is also looking to boost sales with these offers as the year comes to a close.

The holiday season offers from the Japanese carmaker include a 7 year warranty (includes the standard 3 year warranty and extended coverage from the 4th to 7th year of ownership) and an 8 year assured buyback price program (3rd to 8th year of ownership). Additionally there is a chance to win different gifts up to ₹4 lakh through a scratch card and an assured gift is also being offered by Honda.

Honda December offers: Overall benefits

The overall benefits of the various cars are as follows: City gets benefits of up to 1.14 lakh, the Second generation Honda Amaze gets benefits upto ₹1.12 lakh, there are benefits upto ₹95,000 on the Elevate and the City e:HEV gets benefits up to ₹90,000.

It is important to note that these offers are not applicable in Tamil Nadu and the offers are applicable till stocks last or the end of December before the price hike is introduced in January 2025. Honda has also mentioned in the fine print that the extended warranty is not applicable on the City e:HEV and Elevate Apex edition.

Honda December offers: Scratch and win

The scratch and win cards will include gifts such as a 3 days/2 nights holiday voucher, ₹4 lakh and ₹1 lakh cheques which will be given to multiple winners, an iPhone 16 128 GB, and air purifier, a fully automatic washing machine including other gifts.

Honda December offers: Price hike coming in January

Although there has been no official word from Honda on a price hike yet, the manufacturer has mentioned a call to action in the poster stating ‘Buy before the price hike in January 2025’ indicating towards an upcoming increase in the pricing of products offered by Honda.

