BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition pre-bookings open

BMW India will soon launch the 220i M Performance Edition on 7th September 2023. The manufacturer will start accepting bookings from 24 August 2023 from 12:30 PM onwards. The car will be available only in Black Sapphire metallic paint scheme and it will be available in limited units. The pre-booking amount has been set to 1.5 lakh and it can only be booked through BMW Online Shop.

By: Paarth khatri
Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 14:03 PM
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2023, 14:03 PM IST
