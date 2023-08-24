BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition pre-bookings open

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW India will soon launch the 220i M Performance Edition on 7th September 2023. The manufacturer will start accepting bookings from 24 August 2023 from 12:30 PM onwards. The car will be available only in Black Sapphire metallic paint scheme and it will be available in limited units. The pre-booking amount has been set to ₹1.5 lakh and it can only be booked through BMW Online Shop.