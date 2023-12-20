Maruti Suzuki will launch new generation Swift, eVX electric SUV and new Dzire in India
The automaker has already introduced the new generation Swift in Japan
It gets a revamped design, host of new features including range of safety features and a new Z-series engine
The eVX is another exiting car expected to launch in India in 2024
Suzuki showcased the updated eVX concept at Japan Mobility Show after revealing it for the first time at Auto Expo 2023
This compact electric SUV is going to be Maruti Suzuki's first-ever EV and it will promise 550 km range on a single charge
Maruti Suzuki Dzire too is expected to receive an updated avatar in 2024
Expect the new Dzire to come with refreshed design, new features and updated Z-series engine in line with the new-gen Swift hatch
Maruti Suzuki is still tightlipped about the new Dzire compact sedan