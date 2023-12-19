New Swift to eVX electric SUV: Maruti Suzuki to bring some exciting cars in 2024

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki launched some exciting cars in India in 2023. The carmaker launched the Baleno-based Fronx crossover, the much-awaited Jimny SUV and Invicto premium MPV, which is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. The car manufacturer has been trying to grab a sizeable share of the Indian utility vehicle market, which has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years. Now, in 2024 as well, Maruti Suzuki is expected to continue this momentum with new products.

At the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year, the car manufacturer showcased the eVX electric SUV concept, which previewed an all-electric SUV. Later this year, at the Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki revealed an updated version of the concept. Expect the production version of the eVX to break cover in 2024. Another exciting product expected to be launched by Maruti Suzuki in 2024 is the new generation Swift, which broke cover at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, a few months back.

Here is a quick list of the Maruti Suzuki cars that are expected to be launched in India in 2024.

Maruti Suzuki eVX
Maruti Suzuki eVX
1New generation Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new generation Swift hatchback in India in 2024, which broke cover a few months back at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. It has been already launched in Japan and is currently being tested in India. The fourth-generation Swift comes with subtle yet significant design updates, and a host of new features and promises better performance over the existing model. It gets a 360-degree camera and multiple ADAS features such as dual sensor brake support, adaptive high beam assist, driver monitoring system, and collision mitigation braking system among the new features, enhancing safety. The hatchback gets Suzuki's new generation Z-series engine replacing the current 1.2-litre K-series powertrain. The automaker is yet to reveal the specification details of the car but promises the new Swift to deliver better fuel efficiency and higher torque at lower speeds.

2Maruti Suzuki eVX

Despite being India's largest car manufacturer in terms of volume production and sales numbers, Maruti Suzuki is yet to penetrate one segment that is growing rapidly and where its peers have already launched their respective products - the electric vehicle space. The automaker revealed a concept EV at the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year, previewing an all-electric SUV. Christened as eVX, it was showcased again at the Japan Mobility Show later this year, showcasing a host of updates. Expect the eVX to be launched in India next year as the first-ever electric car from Maruti Suzuki. It comes based on a newly developed platform that is meant for electric cars only and promises a range of 550 kilometres on a single charge thanks to a 60 kWh battery pack. It measures 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,600 mm tall, making it the same size as most compact SUVs. Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

3Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Dzire is the automaker's compact sedan based on the Swift hatchback. Despite the diminishing sales numbers of sedans and compact sedans, Dzire has been able to retain a certain retail figure thanks to its demand in the taxi segment. Also, the Dzire provides the opportunity to buy an affordable sedan to the consumers who seek to buy a car in this segment. Expect the Dzire to receive an update when the new generation Swift hatchback launches in India. It could come with revised design and a host of features as well as the new engine also.

