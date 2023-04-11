Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News Audi India To Hike Prices Across The Range By Up To 2.4 Per Cent From May 1

Audi India to hike prices across the range by up to 2.4 per cent from May 1

Audi India has hiked prices across its range by up to 2.4 per cent depending on the offering. The latest price increase will be effective from May 1, 2023. The automaker will increase prices by up to 1.6 per cent on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback, while prices of the Q8 Celebration, RS5 and S5 will go up by 2.4 per cent.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 11:19 AM
The Audi Q3 will is now pricier by 1.6 per cent with effect from May 1, 2023

Audi said that the rise in custom duty and input costs “compelled" the manufacturer to amend prices. Audi's car range currently starts with the Q3 SUV priced from 44.89 lakh, which should be priced at 45.60 lakh from May onwards. Similarly, the Audi RS5 is currently priced at 1.12 crore, which should go up to 1.15 crore with the price increment. All prices are ex-showroom India.

Regarding the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in custom duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price."

Audi has several new launches lined up including the Q8 e-tron facelift,

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 11:19 AM IST
