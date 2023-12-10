2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V arrives with major upgrades. Check it out

Published Dec 10, 2023

TVS has launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at MotoSoul 2023 and the bike gets comprehensive updates for the new model year

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now comes with dual-channel ABS, joining the Bajaj Pulsar N160 in the segment to offer the safety feature

The 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V dual-channel ABS variant is exclusively available in the all-new Lightning Blue and Matte Black colours

Both colours are complemented by the contrasting red alloy wheels

The 2024 Apache 160 also gets a weight reduction of 2 kg, while the rear disc is now bigger at 240 mm 

The 2024 Apache 160 gets three riding modes and SmartXonnect Bluetooth system as standard with Voice Assist

The 160 cc single-cylinder motor on the Apache 160 develops 17.3 bhp and 14.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox

The dual-channel ABS also comes with rear lift mitigation for added safety

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V dual-channel ABS version is priced at 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu)
