Sanath Jayasuriya shares image of his 1996 World Cup Man of the Series Audi car

Reminiscing his golden memories, former Sri Lanka batsman Sanath Jayasuriya has shared an image with his 1996 World Cup Man of the Series Audi car that he won against Australia at Lahore's Gadaffi stadium. The cricketer won the Man of the Series award for his all-round performance after scoring 221 runs and bagging seven crucial wickets in the tournament.

The image shows Jayasuriya in a then (27 years ago) and now avatar with his red Audi. Jayasuriya shared the image with a caption, “Golden memories: 27 years for the 1996 World Cup Man of the series Car." The image has gone viral on the internet with my fans cherishing the moment and praising the batsman.

Also Read : Tata Tiago EV becomes official partner of Indian Premier League 2023

Golden memories: 27 years for the 1996 World Cup Man of the series Car pic.twitter.com/amz73Fqgom — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) April 2, 2023

Similar Products Find more Cars Audi Q5 1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Audi Q3 1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp ₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Kia Ev6 Electric | Automatic ₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mercedes-benz Eqa Prices are currently unavailable View Details UPCOMING Bmw Ix1 ₹60 - 62 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Volvo S90 1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl ₹61.9 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

While one wrote, “Loved your batting except against our Indian team", the other wrote, “You were a true champion and will always be , making us all Indians nervous when batting against India." A Twitter user noticed that the number plate of the vehicle has been changed and that the car now looks a little dull from the front but it's still taken good care of since 27 years. Another fan wrote, “Still remember this car very well...It was the first time I saw an Audi as a kid."

Overall in his career, Jayasuriya amassed 13,430 runs in 445 ODIs, 6,973 runs in 110 test matches, and 629 runs in 31 T20Is. He also hit 42 international centuries, including three double centuries in Tests. As a spin-bowling all-rounder, he claimed 323, 98, and 19 wickets in ODIs, Tests, and T20Is, respectively. The cricketer also played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, scoring 768 runs and taking 13 wickets in 30 games.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka have played eight times against each other in the World Cups and the Lankans have, however, won just one match by right against Australia.

First Published Date: