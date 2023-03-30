Tata Tiago EV becomes official partner of Indian Premier League 2023

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that the Tiago EV has become the official partner of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this, the automaker has expanded its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the sixth consecutive year. The 2023 version of the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 31.

Using this platform, the company aims to increase the awareness of electric vehicles (EVs). “This association with India’s biggest media property will help us highlight the importance of EVs, not only in urban India, but in smaller towns as well," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. “We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by encouraging rapid adoption of EVs in India."

As the official partner for all the IPL matches, Tata Motors will put the Tiago EV on display across all the 12 stadiums while also engaging the audience through a host of activities. One such initiative is the ‘100 reasons to go. ev with Tiago.ev’ campaign which focuses on identifying the consumers' top mental barriers towards EV adoption. The campaign also aims to bust common EV myths as well as highlight the USPs of the Tiago EV.

That's not all. This year's matches will have something called the Tiago.ev Electric Striker Award, facilitating players with highest strike rate of the match. While the winner of each match will get a trophy and a cash reward of ₹one lakh, the Electric Striker of the season will get to drive home the new Tata Tiago EV.

Additionally, each time the ball hits the Tiago EV car on display, Tata Motors will donate ₹5,00,000 towards enhancing the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings. The company will also offer tickets of select matches to Tata EV owners.

The home-grown automaker has been a partner of IPL since 2018, having showcased products such Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Safari and Punch over the years.

