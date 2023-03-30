HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Tiago Ev Becomes Official Partner Of Indian Premier League 2023

Tata Tiago EV becomes official partner of Indian Premier League 2023

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 17:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that the Tiago EV has become the official partner of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this, the automaker has expanded its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the sixth consecutive year. The 2023 version of the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 31.

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

Using this platform, the company aims to increase the awareness of electric vehicles (EVs). “This association with India’s biggest media property will help us highlight the importance of EVs, not only in urban India, but in smaller towns as well," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. “We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by encouraging rapid adoption of EVs in India."

Also Read : This Tata Nano runs on solar power, costs only 30 for 100 kilometres 

As the official partner for all the IPL matches, Tata Motors will put the Tiago EV on display across all the 12 stadiums while also engaging the audience through a host of activities. One such initiative is the ‘100 reasons to go. ev with Tiago.ev’ campaign which focuses on identifying the consumers' top mental barriers towards EV adoption. The campaign also aims to bust common EV myths as well as highlight the USPs of the Tiago EV.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

That's not all. This year's matches will have something called the Tiago.ev Electric Striker Award, facilitating players with highest strike rate of the match. While the winner of each match will get a trophy and a cash reward of one lakh, the Electric Striker of the season will get to drive home the new Tata Tiago EV.

Additionally, each time the ball hits the Tiago EV car on display, Tata Motors will donate 5,00,000 towards enhancing the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings. The company will also offer tickets of select matches to Tata EV owners.

The home-grown automaker has been a partner of IPL since 2018, having showcased products such Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Safari and Punch over the years.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 17:19 PM IST
TAGS: go Tiago EV Nexon Tata Tiago IPL 2023 Tata Motors
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city