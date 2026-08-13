2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?

American automaker Jeep has launched the 2027 model year of the Grand Cherokee. Additionally, the company has expanded the lineup with the introduction of three new variants, including Trailhawk, Overland and Upland.

Jeep has introduced the 2027 Grand Cherokee with three new trims, upgraded features, two engine options and enhanced off-road capability, while expanding its colour palette and variant lineup

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Powertrain

The 2027 Grand Cherokee is offered with two engine options depending on the variant. The 3.6L V6 is standard on the Laredo and Laredo X trims, producing 293 hp and 348 Nm of torque, while the Laredo Altitude and higher variants are equipped with the 2.0L Hurricane turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 324 hp and 450 Nm of torque.

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The SUV continues with its off-road credentials, offering a ground clearance of 289.56 mm. Additionally, it features a 36-degree approach angle, 24.4-degree breakover angle and 30.3-degree departure angle.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee: What's new?

The entry-level Laredo and Laredo X trims receive a larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen as standard, replacing the previously standard 8.4-inch unit. Both variants also feature a new 18-inch wheel design. Not only that, but the Laredo Altitude also gets a new 18-inch wheel design, while the range gains the new Laredo Upland trim. Positioned as a more affordable off-road-focused variant, the Upland combines Trailhawk-inspired styling with additional all-terrain equipment.

The Grand Cherokee Laredo Upland comes with 18-inch Trailhawk-inspired wheels wrapped in 265/60 R18 all-terrain tyres. Moreover, it features a Trailhawk-inspired front fascia with Vapour Grey tow hooks, a body-colour roof and dark neutral grey exterior accents. On the inside, the Laredo Upland trim gets Capri leatherette and suede seats finished in Global Black.

The Grand Cherokee Limited boasts a new 20-inch wheel design, along with a wireless charging pad and rain-sensing wipers, while the Limited Reserve variant additionally gets automatic power-folding exterior mirrors.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Colours

Jeep has expanded the colour palette for the 2027 Grand Cherokee with several new exterior shades, including High Gloss Black, Sting Grey, Ghost, Red Hot, Olive Green, Midnight Sky, Ember and Red Rock. The existing colour options include Bright White, Steel Blue, Copper Shino and Fathom Blue. The interior shades include Global Black, the Wicker Beige for the Laredo trim, and Tupelo/Black for the Summit variant.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Variants

The 2027 Grand Cherokee line-up comprises Laredo, Laredo X, Laredo Altitude, the new Laredo Upland, Limited, Limited Altitude, Limited Reserve, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit trims. Additionally, the Trailhawk and Overland variants will become available at a later date.

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2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Manufacturing and pricing

Production of the 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee will take place at the Stellantis Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack and Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson facilities.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Will it come to India?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee remains an active model in the American automaker's lineup in India. Considering that Jeep introduced a minor facelift for the Meridian in the country in 2024, the 2027 Grand Cherokee's launch in the Indian market remains to be seen.

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