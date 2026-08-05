Mahindra Scorpio-N gets panoramic sunroof, 540-degree camera and new touchscreen, prices start at 13.69 lakh

Mahindra has introduced a range of feature upgrades for the Scorpio-N , enhancing the SUV with new technology, convenience and safety equipment. The update brings features such as a panoramic sunroof, 540-degree surround view system, larger infotainment display, digital instrument cluster and new alloy wheels across the lineup.

What's new?

One of the biggest additions is the new Panoramic Skyroof, replacing the standard single-pane sunroof on higher variants. Mahindra has also added a 540-degree Surround View System with Blind View Monitor to improve visibility while parking and manoeuvring.

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The SUV now gets newly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the cabin has been updated with a new 31.24 cm floating HD touchscreen infotainment system featuring six physical shortcut buttons. Because of the new infotainment system, the dashboard layout has also been revised. A new 26.03 cm HD digital instrument cluster has also been introduced with full-screen navigation and three display layouts: Normal, Information and Minimal.

Mahindra has further added a 65W USB Type-C fast charging port for the front row and introduced Adventure Statistics, which displays vehicle data such as engine performance, roll and pitch angles, compass, altimeter and G-force information.

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Scorpio-N continues with existing powertrains

Mechanically, the Scorpio-N remains unchanged. It continues to be offered with Mahindra's G20 TGDi mStallion petrol engine and D22 mHawk diesel engine. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant. The SUV also continues to offer features such as Level 2 ADAS, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, ventilated front seats, a six-way powered driver's seat, auto-dimming IRVM and an electronic parking brake.

Price

The prices of the new Scorpio N start at ₹13.69 lakh for the entry-level Z2 petrol manual to ₹25.49 lakh for the top-spec Z8L (ADAS) diesel 4WD automatic. All prices are ex-showroom.

Over 3.8 lakh units sold

Mahindra said the Scorpio-N has crossed cumulative sales of over 3.8 lakh units since its launch in 2022. The SUV has received multiple updates over the years, including the introduction of the Z8 Select variant in 2024, the Z8T variant in 2025 and the addition of Level 2 ADAS.

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