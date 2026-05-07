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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Honda City Facelift Spied Up Close Ahead Of India Launch This Month

2026 Honda City facelift spied up close ahead of India launch this month

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 07 May 2026, 13:01 pm
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  • 2026 Honda City facelift testing begins overseas with refreshed exterior styling and expected cabin upgrades ahead of launch.

Honda City
Honda is preparing to introduce a mid-cycle facelift for the City sedan, with the updated model scheduled to debut globally on May 22 (@Instagram/placaverde)
Honda City
Honda is preparing to introduce a mid-cycle facelift for the City sedan, with the updated model scheduled to debut globally on May 22
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Honda is working on a facelift for the City sedan, which will be officially unveiled on May 22 alongside the new ZR-V. While there is not much confirmed about the upcoming sedan, spy shots have emerged from Brazil, bringing us a good glimpse of the visual changes to come.

The 2026 Honda City appears to take a sportier design direction and draw visual cues from the likes of the new Prelude. Up front, the test mule sports sleeker LED units for the DRLs and headlamps, with the latter likely to adopt a new lighting signature.

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The grille design has been updated to horizontal slats instead of the mesh pattern on the current model, while the front fascia has grown ever so slightly sharper with new creases. The bumper will likely be tweaked with new fog lamp housings.

The side profile has largely been left untouched, but we expect to see new alloy wheel designs on offer. The City test mule continues to feature a sloping roofline, conventional door handles, and ORVM-mounted indicators. At the rear, the basic shape of the taillamps remains unchanged while featuring new internals.

2026 Honda City: Cabin and features

Honda City facelift
While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the 2026 Honda City appears to adopt a sharper and sportier design language inspired by newer Honda models such as the Prelude (@Instagram/placaverde)
Honda City facelift
While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the 2026 Honda City appears to adopt a sharper and sportier design language inspired by newer Honda models such as the Prelude (@Instagram/placaverde)

The 2026 City will carry interior and tech updates, but these will likely be limited as Honda has plans to launch the next generation of the sedan sometime in 2028. The upcoming facelift is expected to feature new interior finishes and upholstery options, as well as feature additions such as a 360-degree camera. Other expected amenities include ventilated front seats alongside a powered driver’s seat, as well as a larger touchscreen infotainment replacing the current 9-inch unit.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV spotted in wild again, new bumper element and infotainment screen revealed

2026 Honda City: Powertrain

Since this is a second mid-cycle update, Honda is not expected to make changes to the powertrain lineup. As such, the 2026 City will continue to carry the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine under the hood (121 bhp, 145 Nm), along with the 6-speed manual and CVT options. The City Hybrid will similarly retain its existing 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine (125 bhp, 253 Nm).

2026 Honda City: Pricing

The Honda City is currently priced from 11.99 lakh and goes all the way up to 16.07 lakh. The hybrid model is listed at 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the upcoming facelift, we expect to see a slight increase in prices, but the exact figure will depend on the extent of the changes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 May 2026, 13:01 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars

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