Honda All New City Key Specs
- Engine1498 cc
- Mileage17.8 - 24.1 kmpl
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space506 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1217 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Honda All New City
|Rs. 11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|98 bhp
|200 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|165
|506
|4549
|1748
|1489
|5.3
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
|157 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual
|7
|-
|-
|-
|4565 mm
|1765 mm
|1475 mm
|-
|All New CityVSVerna
|Skoda Slavia
|Rs. 10 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|521 litres
|4541 mm
|1752 mm
|1507 mm
|-
|All New CityVSSlavia
|Volkswagen Virtus
|Rs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|179 mm
|521 litres
|4561 mm
|1752 mm
|1507 mm
|5.05 metres
|All New CityVSVirtus
|Tata Tigor EV
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|74 bhp
|170 Nm
|-
|2
|172 mm
|316 litres
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|5.1 metres
|All New CityVSTigor EV
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|17.8 - 24.1 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1498 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Honda All New City in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Honda All New City's petrol variant is 17.8 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda All New City V Petrol comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
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