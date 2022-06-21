Honda All New City is a 5 seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,099,967 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1,498 cc engine available in 5 colour and 7 transmission option: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears. Honda All New City mileage is 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl. Honda All New City