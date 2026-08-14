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DISCONTINUED

HONDA All New City

₹11 - 15.11 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Honda All New City is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Honda All New City Alternatives

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
All New CityvsVerna
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 18.19 Lakhs
All New CityvsSlavia
Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

10.5 - 19 Lakhs
All New CityvsVirtus
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
All New CityvsTigor EV

Honda All New City Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.8 - 24.1 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    506 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1217 kg
View All All New City SpecsView specs icon

Honda All New City Variants

Honda All New City price starts at ₹ 11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda All New City comes in 9 variants. Honda All New City's top variant is ZX Diesel.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
All New City V Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
All New City V CVT Petrol
₹12.56 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
All New City VX Petrol
₹12.62 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda All New City Visual Comparison

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Honda All New City comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Honda All New City
Honda All New City image
Rs. 11 LakhsOnwards-98 bhp200 NmManual, Automatic6-1655064549174814895.3
Hyundai VernaHyundai Verna imageRs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
4.76
157 bhp253 NmManual7---4565 mm1765 mm1475 mm-All New CityVSVerna
Skoda SlaviaSkoda Slavia imageRs. 10 LakhsOnwards
4.85
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
-521 litres4541 mm1752 mm1507 mm-All New CityVSSlavia
Volkswagen VirtusVolkswagen Virtus imageRs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
179 mm521 litres4561 mm1752 mm1507 mm5.05 metresAll New CityVSVirtus
Tata Tigor EVTata Tigor EV imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
4.75
74 bhp170 Nm-2
4/5
172 mm316 litres3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm5.1 metresAll New CityVSTigor EV

Honda All New City Images

Honda All New City Image 1
Honda All New City Image 2
Honda All New City Image 3
Honda All New City Image 4
Honda All New City Image 5
Honda All New City Image 6

News

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14 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India (Image Credit: AutoVerse by Shrey/YT)
Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India
14 Aug 2026
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  News

Honda All New City Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage17.8 - 24.1 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all All New City specs and features

Honda All New City Mileage

Honda All New City in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Honda All New City's petrol variant is 17.8 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda All New City V Petrol comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
V Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.8

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