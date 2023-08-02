Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda All New City comes in six petrol variant and three diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The All New City measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of All New City is 165. A five-seat model, Honda All New City sits in the segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda All New City price starts at ₹ 11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda All New City comes in 9 variants. Honda All New City top variant price is ₹ 15.11 Lakhs.
V Petrol
₹11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
V CVT Petrol
₹12.56 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX Petrol
₹12.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
V Diesel
₹12.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
ZX Petrol
₹13.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX CVT Petrol
₹13.92 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX Diesel
₹14.12 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
ZX CVT Petrol
₹14.91 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX Diesel
₹15.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
