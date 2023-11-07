2024 Suzuki Swift to come with new 3-cylinder engine & CVT gearbox. Check detail

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The fourth-gen Suzuki Swift broke cover in its concept form at the Japan Mobility Show. The manufacturer has now revealed that the 2024 Swift will come with a new three-cylinder engine. It is called Z12E and will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission as standard. Suzuki will also offer a hybrid and an all-wheel drive powertrain.
The new engine is a three-cylinder unit as compared to the four-cylinder unit that we get in the Indian market. Suzuki says that this change has been done in favour of more low-end torque and more fuel efficiency. The new CVT automatic is designed specifically to be lightweight and contribute to increasing the fuel economy.