2024 Suzuki Swift to come with new 3-cylinder engine & CVT gearbox. Check detail

The fourth-gen Suzuki Swift broke cover in its concept form at the Japan Mobility Show. The manufacturer has now revealed that the 2024 Swift will come with a new three-cylinder engine. It is called Z12E and will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission as standard. Suzuki will also offer a hybrid and an all-wheel drive powertrain.

The new engine is a three-cylinder unit as compared to the four-cylinder unit that we get in the Indian market. Suzuki says that this change has been done in favour of more low-end torque and more fuel efficiency. The new CVT automatic is designed specifically to be lightweight and contribute to increasing the fuel economy.

