You can buy these five naked street bikes with dual-channel ABS under 2.5 lakh

The Indian motorcycle market is known for the broad variety of choices that it offers to just about anyone. It caters to enthusiasts, thrill seekers, commuters, and everyone in between with a long list of bikes under varying segments. Among these are the naked street bikes, which offer unfiltered performance with a sharp and aggressive design. Factor in dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety, and they become even more appealing to modern riders. What’s even better, is that you do not need to break the bank to own such bikes with enough safety tech to last you a lifetime. If you are looking for naked street bikes under ₹2.5 lakh, here are five options with dual-channel ABS that you should consider:

1 TVS Apache RTR 310: The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the company's most expensive naked street bike, and it is based on a platform created with BMW. The RTR 310 comes in three variants and two colour options, with prices starting at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Arsenal Black variant without the quickshifter. The motorbike is built on a steel trellis frame with an aluminium subframe, and it is suspended by USD forks in the front and a monoshock in the back. It is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 312 cc engine that produces 35 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of torque at 6,650 rpm. It has 17-inch dual compound alloy wheels and single disc brakes at both with dual-channel ABS.

2 KTM 250 Duke: The 2024 KTM 250 Duke was launched recently at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.41 lakh and it has arrived with a slew of cosmetic and functional updates. It is available in three different colour options and sports a new 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display for the cluster, carried over from the 390 Duke. The new 250 Duke is driven by the same 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the older model. This is mated to a six-speed gearbox and it makes 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The naked streetfighter is built around a steel trellis frame with a WP-sourced suspension setup. The bike is fitted with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS that includes Cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS.

3 Honda CB300R: The 2023 Honda CB300R has been updated and relaunched to meet the BS VI Phase 2 emissions norms with OBD2B compliance. The naked street bike is now more affordable than before, starting at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is available in two colour schemes. The CB300R continues with the same 286 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike features USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It comes with disc brakes on both ends and features dual-channel ABS. For those willing to wait it out, a 2024 generation model of the Honda CB300R will soon be available in India.

4 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the biggest Pulsar to ever land in the Indian motorcycle market and it is priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with four colour options within one variant. The NS400Z employs a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, BS VI-compliant engine. This is a refined version of the unit found in the Bajaj Dominar 400 and it makes producing 39 bhp of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. The Bajaj NS400Z features gold-finished 41 mm USD forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

5 Yamaha MT 15 V2: The Yamaha MT 15 V2 is a naked street bike that is offered in two variants and seven colour options, and it is priced from ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the Yamaha R15’s underpinnings and is geared towards city commutes. It is powered by a 155-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. This is the same unit found on the R15 and it makes 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The bike is suspended by 37 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock in the rear. Braking is handled by a 282 mm disc brake in the front and a 220 mm disc brake in the rear with dual-channel ABS.

