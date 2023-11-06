HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spotted Testing In India. Key Features Revealed

Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift spotted testing in India. What it reveals

Maruti Suzuki is planning its next big launch - the facelift version of the Swift hatchback - some time next year. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker has been spotted testing the new Swift, one of the best-selling models from the Maruti stable, on Indian roads. Video of the Swift facelift surfaced online recently, showing some of the key characteristics of the India-spec version. Suzuki Motor recently took the covers off the new Swift at the Japan Auto Show. However, the Swift to be launched in India could be slightly different in terms of specifications and features.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2023, 11:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift
Maruti Suzuki has been spotted testing the upcoming facelift version of its popular hatchback Swift in India. The carmaker had earlier showcased the new Swift at the recently-concluded Japan Auto Show. (Image courtesy: YouTube/@ Yash9w)
Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift
Maruti Suzuki has been spotted testing the upcoming facelift version of its popular hatchback Swift in India. The carmaker had earlier showcased the new Swift at the recently-concluded Japan Auto Show. (Image courtesy: YouTube/@ Yash9w)

A video shared on YouTube shows two test mules of the new Swift, wrapped in camouflage, being tested together at one of the highways in Haryana. The only thing visible from the outside is the grille pattern, headlights, taillights and the alloy wheels. Parts of its interior have also been revealed in the spy shots. The Swift facelift, as showcased in Japan, will have several updates in terms of looks, features and powertrain in its new avatar.

The new Swift will get a new grille, which appears to be similar to the ones used on Fronx SUV. It will be gloss black in treatment and smaller in size compared to the current generation model. The LED headlight and DRL units are also visible through the camouflage. The Swift facelift will come with a new set of LED headlights and bumpers at the front. The overall structure of the Swift remains largely similar. At the sides, the test mules were seen wearing blacked-out alloy wheels. The production-version is expected to get new diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the taillights have also been updated.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.19 - 8.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 5.15 - 6.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki YTB
₹ 7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Suzuki has already confirmed that the new Swift will be based on an evolved version of the current Heartect platform. In terms of dimensions, the Swift facelift will be bigger in size. It will stand 3,860 mm in length, an increase of about 15 mm. The width has been reduced by 30 mm to 1,695 mm and the height has gone down by 40 mm to 1,500 mm. The only aspect that remains unchanged is the size of the wheelbase which stands at 2,540 mm.

The interior of the new Swift will also be heavily updated with all the latest features Maruti offers in its new generatio models. This will include a freestanding 9-inch infotainment screen, which has also been spotted through the windows in the spy shots. Among other features, the Swift facelift is expected to offer new digital driver display, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, wireless charging as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Under the hood, Maruti Swift facelift is expected to offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating up to 88.76 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The new Swift may also get hybrid technology to enhance its fuel efficiency further.Suzuki has confirmed the new Swift will also get level-2 ADAS technology. It remains to be seen if Swift will become the first hatchback in India to come with ADAS.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 475 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.