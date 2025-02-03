Ola S1 Gen 3 vs Gen 2: All the upgrades you need to know

The third-generation electric scooters from Ola comprise four models-S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Pro, and the newly announced flagship, S1 Pro+. Pricing for the models starts at ₹79,999, heading all the way up to ₹1.70 lakh. The S1 Air has been phased out separately, leaving behind discounts on S1 X and S1 Pro that are in the second-generation lineup, which will still be available alongside the Gen 3 offerings. Along with the new model, Ola has also made several changes to its platform. Here are all the key updates made to the platform.

1 Ola Gen 3 electric scooters: Same design with minimal changes Ola Electric retained its design language that they're using throughout the family of electric scooters. However, there are some new additions. The new scooters get a new grab rail, new colours and decals and a new seat which is longer and is claimed to be more comfortable. Ola says that it has also improved the build quality of the scooter.

2 Ola Gen 3 electric scooters: Updated and new models The S1 X will now come with three battery packs - 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh. Peak power has been increased to 7 kW, with a top speed of 123 kmph and IDC range up to 242 km. Meanwhile, the new S1 X+ boasts an 11-kW peak power and a 125 kmph top speed, along with the IDC range at up to 242 km. It comes fitted with a single-channel ABS brake on the front and a physical key. Other new colors adorn this vehicle too. The Ola S1 Pro will come with a 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery pack and will have an IDC range of up to 242 km. It will also boast a top speed of 125 kmph. The S1 Pro+ is the new flagship electric scooter for the brand. It has a dual-channel anti-lock braking system, rim decals, a die-cast grab handle, a two-tone seat, and a 13 kW motor with a top speed of 141 kmph. It will be offered with two battery packs - 5.3 kWh and 4 kWh. The 5.1 kWh battery pack uses Ola's 4680 cells and has an IDC range of 320 km. There are new colours on offer as well.

3 Ola Gen 3 platform: New powertrain in place With the Gen 3 models, Ola has integrated a new powertrain system for all their scooters. All scooters will henceforth receive a mid-drive electric motor. Comparatively, the hub motor is claimed to be four times more energy-efficient and five times more reliable. The new motor now integrates the MCU. It can now give a max of up to 13 kW of power. The scooters were using a belt drive so far. It is now replaced with a chain drive. This improves the energy efficiency of the scooter by 2 per cent and the acceleration by 10 per cent. Besides, the chain will have a longer life, that's two times more than the belt drive. The torque should also be higher, and Ola says the chain will make as much noise as a belt drive.

4 Ola Gen 3 platform: Brake-by-wire system All vehicles based on the Gen 3 platform will use brake-by-wire and have a one-channel anti-lock braking system. However, few vehicles will also get a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The same brake-by-wire will also boost the range by 15 per cent as it uses brake regeneration. It will also enhance the life of the brake pads.

5 Ola Gen 3 platform: Single Integrated Board Ola was formerly using three different boards, and now abrogated all of them, leaving thus just a single board. Its feeling is that it will increase reliability, given that a lot of parts have been removed; and the new CPU will also be more powerful with ADAS support built-in for future iterations.

