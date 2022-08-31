2022 MG Gloster launched, gets minor tweaks and huge infotainment screen, ADAS

The 2022 MG Gloster gets an updated i-Smart touchscreen infotainment system that adds a lot of connectivity features than before.

MG Motor India launched the updated version of its Gloster SUV on Wednesday. The 2022 MG Gloster SUV comes priced at 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Pricing of the SUV goes up to ₹40.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Gloster SUV doesn't come with any substantial change in its exterior. However, a few minor tweaks are there. Available in both six and seven-seater options, the SUV comes in three different trims - Super, Sharp and Savvy.

(Also Read: MG Hector facelift SUV, likely to launch this year, spied testing)

On the exterior, the SUV comes with a new design of dual-spoke alloy wheels, as compared to the outgoing model. Also, a new paint shade has been added to the 2022 MG Gloster SUV in addition to the pre-existing shades like Agate Red, Metal Ash, Warm White, and Metal Black.

Inside the cabin, the 2022 MG Gloster SUV gets a major change in the form of the new advanced i-Smart touchscreen infotainment system, along with a wide range of revisions. The updated i-Smart infotainment system now offers more than 75 connected car features.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

MG claims that the vehicle owners can use the app as a remote for audio, air conditioning and ambient lighting in addition to existing i-Smart functions. Earlier, i-Smart was compatible only with Apple Watch users, but with the update, it has been made accessible to Android-based smartwatch users as well.

MG claims that the MapmyIndia-sourced navigation system will now give information about real-time weather and AQI. It also gets an integrated ‘Discover App’ that makes it easy to search for hotels and restaurants. Additionally, it comes with the new Park Plus head unit app that lets users book and pay in advance for parking slots. MG has also added 35+ Hinglish commands.

The SUV comes available in diesel engine options and both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain layouts. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor. Powertrain specifications remain the same as before. An eight-speed automatic gearbox does transmission duty.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, technological disruption, constant evolution, and best-in-class customer experience are key priorities for MG. "The Gloster is known for being bold, sturdy, versatile, and luxurious, and we are grateful for our customers’ response to it. With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level 1 and MY MG Shield Package, the ‘Advanced Gloster’ is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer," he said. He further added, “We are actively addressing the supply chain issues through efforts such as additional localisation to ensure improvement in production. We hope to double our Gloster sales with this launch."

The 2022 MG Gloster SUV will continue its rivalry with Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

First Published Date: