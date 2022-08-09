HT Auto
MG Hector facelift SUV, likely to launch this year, spied testing

MG Motor had earlier teased that the 2022 Hector facelift SUV will come with a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be the largest in its segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 12:29 PM
MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of its flagship SUV Hector later this year. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/cruise_rider01)
MG Motor is expected to launch the facelift version of its flagship Hector SUV in India later this year. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has been seen testing the 2022 Hector SUV under camouflage. One such unit was spotted in Gujarat recently, which gives some idea about the changes the new Hector will undergo. The Hector SUV is one of the key products for the China-owned British carmaker. It has been the best-seller for MG since its launch back in 2019.

The spy shots of the Hector SUV, caught at a petrol pump and later cruising on a highway, suggests several changes on the outside. The 2022 Hector SUV will have a redesigned front grille and new set of headlights. The rear section of the SUV will remind one of the design of Astor SUV. The taillights on the new Hector SUV is likely to be updated too.

The new MG Hector is also likely to get more out of the Astor, India's first mid-sized SUV to get ADAS features. The 2022 Hector SUV will be equipped with similar technology. It is expected to be packed with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with features like Lane Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning.

Earlier, MG Motor had also teased that the Hector facelift SUV will come with a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is going to be the largest offered by any carmaker in its segment. The unit promises to offer immersive and cinematic experience with its High-Definition (HD) resolution and responsive touch.

As far as the powertrains are concerned, MG Motor is likely to keep things unchanged under the hood. Expect the 2022 Hector SUV to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that can generate 168 bhp and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that can churn out 141 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. MG Motor is also expected to carry forward the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit in the new generation Hector SUV.

When launched, the 2022 MG Hector SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as well as the two upcoming models Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

