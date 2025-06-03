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TATA Punch [2021-2026] Mileage

₹6.13 - 10.15 Lakhs*Last recorded price
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Tata Punch [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Latest Updates on Tata Punch [2021-2026] Mileage

Tata Punch Fuel Wise Mileage

The Tata Punch is fitted with a 37-litre fuel tank. The Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.97 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.82 kmpl with the automatic. The Punch CNG variants, offered only with the five-speed manual gearbox, return 26.99 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The CNG variant serves as the best option for daily users, while the petrol manual may appeal to those who enjoy a more engaging drive.

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 20.9 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 18.8 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual20.9 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic18.8 kmpl

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Variants Wise Mileage

Tata Punch [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 6.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch [2021-2026] comes in 24 variants. Tata Punch [2021-2026]'s top variant is Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT.
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Petrol
Automatic
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24 Variants Available
Punch [2021-2026] Pure (O)
20.9 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.24 Lakhs*
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus
20.9 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.88 Lakhs*
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Sunroof
20.9 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.06 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Punch [2021-2026] Alternatives

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Tata Punch [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

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