The Tata Punch is fitted with a 37-litre fuel tank. The Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.97 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.82 kmpl with the automatic. The Punch CNG variants, offered only with the five-speed manual gearbox, return 26.99 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The CNG variant serves as the best option for daily users, while the petrol manual may appeal to those who enjoy a more engaging drive.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|20.9 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|18.8 kmpl
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