The Tata Punch, launched in October 2021, has quickly established itself as the benchmark in India's booming micro-SUV segment. Built on the highly adaptable ALFA-ARC platform (shared with the Altroz), the Punch perfectly captures the market demand for a rugged, high-riding vehicle in a city-friendly footprint.
In 2023, the Punch range was expanded to include a twin-cylinder CNG variant for higher fuel efficiency without severely impacting boot space. The model’s wide variant lineup, efficient packaging, and solid build quality have allowed it to secure a consistent place in the top-selling cars list in India. The SUV is expected to receive a facelift in September 2025.
Tata Motors has positioned the Punch as a lifestyle SUV for first-time buyers, and its rugged design cues, high ground clearance, and SUV stance resonate well with consumers seeking practicality at an accessible price point.
With the addition of the Punch EV in 2024, Tata further widened the Punch’s appeal, giving buyers the choice between petrol, CNG, and electric versions under a common platform. This multi-powertrain strategy reinforces Tata’s long-term EV roadmap while also offering consumers a stepping stone to electrification without compromising on the original model’s versatility.
The pricing of the Tata Punch reflects its accessible positioning in the micro-SUV segment, offering a wide array of trims and fuel types.
|Powertrain
|Ex-Showroom Price Range (Approx.)
|Petrol & CNG (iCNG)
|₹5.5 Lakhs – ₹9.30 Lakhs
|Electric (EV)
|Priced Separately
The price range covers 26 variants, including Manual (MT) and Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) options.
The Ex-Showroom Price mentioned above is the manufacturer's price to the dealer, which includes the Goods and Services Tax (GST). For small, sub-4-meter vehicles like the Tata Punch (which has a 1.2-litre engine, under the 1200cc threshold), the tax structure is highly concessional.
|Car Segment
|Engine/Length Criteria
|GST Rate (Effective Sept 2025)
|Tax Included in Ex-Showroom Price
|Petrol/CNG Punch
|Engine 1200cc & Length 4m
|18%
|18% GST (Cess abolished)
|Tata Punch EV
|Fully Electric Vehicle
|5%
|5% GST (Lowest slab)
Note on On-Road Price: The On-Road Price is the final amount paid by the consumer and is always higher than the Ex-Showroom Price. It includes:
The Punch is powered by Tata’s reliable 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder engine, optimized for efficiency and urban usability.
|Specification
|Petrol
|CNG (iCNG)
|Engine
|1.2-litre Revotron (1199 cc)
|1.2-litre Revotron (1199 cc)
|Power Output
|87 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
|72 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|115 Nm @ 3,250 rpm
|103 Nm @ 3,250 rpm
|Transmission
|5-speed Manual or 5-speed AMT
|5-speed Manual Only
|ARAI Mileage
|18.8 kmpl – 20.9 kmpl
|26.99 km/kg
The Tata Punch's feature list is comprehensive, prioritizing convenience and a premium cabin experience for its segment.
The 5-star Global NCAP safety rating is the Punch's strongest asset. Its suite of safety features is robust for the segment:
The Tata Punch faces direct competition in the micro-SUV and compact crossover space from rivals such as the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3.
Yes, it is officially classified as a Crossover City Car (A-segment) but marketed as a micro-SUV (or sub-compact SUV), which is an accepted category in the market. It is positioned as the smallest SUV of the brand, below the Nexon.
The ex-showroom price for the petrol/CNG variants starts from ₹5.50 Lakhs (for the Pure MT variant) and goes up to ₹9.30 Lakhs (for the Accomplished Plus S Camo CNG variant). (Prices are approximate and subject to change based on city and variant.)
The petrol and CNG variants attract a concessional GST rate of 18%, as they fall under the small car category (engine ≤1200cc and length ≤4m). The Punch EV attracts a lower GST of 5%, unchanged from the previous GST structure.
The Tata Punch holds a top-tier 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP.
A facelift for the Tata Punch is anticipated to launch around the festive season (Navratri/Diwali) of late 2025 (speculated for November 2025) or possibly early 2026.
Yes. The Punch is a micro-SUV, which is positioned in a segment smaller than the compact SUV segment where the Tata Nexon is placed.
The ARAI-certified mileage figures are: Petrol Manual (MT) is 20.09 kmpl; Petrol Automatic (AMT) is 18.8 kmpl; and the CNG variant delivers 26.99 km/kg.1
The Tata Punch is a 5-seater micro-SUV.2 It has a high-seating position and a high ground clearance of 187 mm.3
The main drawbacks are the lack of a strong engine option (no turbo-petrol), which leads to sluggish performance and difficulty in quick overtaking on highways.4 Additionally, the AMT automatic transmission is often criticized for being jerky, and the 3-cylinder engine can be noisy and unrefined.5
Yes. The Tata Punch holds a strong resale value, often better than its direct rivals.7 Its high demand, 5-star safety perception, and current popularity in the SUV market help it retain value consistently.8
Yes, it is surprisingly good for comfort, but lacking for performance. The Punch has excellent ride quality and comfortable seats (including a dead pedal), making it relaxing to cruise on highways.9 However, the limited engine power makes long-distance overtaking maneuvers slow and challenging.10
The Petrol variants offer a generous boot space of 366 litres.11 The CNG variants have a smaller boot of approximately 210 litres due to the placement of the twin CNG cylinders under the floor.12
Tata Punch is the next SUV lined up for the Indian car market by Tata Motors. Punch may well be far smaller in dimensions than its siblings but is likely to be the most sought-after because of the segment and play of field it seeks to compete in. The sub-compact SUV space is littered with options galore and a new entrant has to ace several aspects if it has to emerge as a firm favourite. Does Tata Punch have what it takes to carve out a clear path for itself or will it just be yet another addition to a fast growing list?
On a fine October morning in Delhi recently, I got to spend an entire day with the Tata Punch to figure out all the answers and assess what this new sub-compact SUV has on offer. A punchy name, after all, is just a name and the real proof of its capabilities lies out in the open world.
Read on for the extensive first-drive review of Tata Punch.
Tata Punch is being offered in four variants, or personas as Tata Motors likes to call these. Much of the details highlighted here would depend on which variant or persona one opts for. There is the base which is called Pure, followed by Adventure, Accomplished and the top-end Creative. It is a clever marketing strategy because even if you opt for the base model, all you have to say is "I bought the Punch in Pure persona". Fancy!
There are multiple colour options on offer but not all variants get all colour choices.
The Punch I received as part of the media test drives was in Tornado Blue shade with white roof and the top-end Creative variant. In terms of dimensions, obvious at that, the all variants are same and the Punch has compact numbers while still looking showing off an SUV-ish profile. The prominent front face with a familiar ‘Humanity Line’ on the grille, the LED DRLs and head light units that seem to have been taken straight from the Harrier and the fog light units on the front fender give it a muscular appeal.
On the side, the large arches over the 15- or 16-inch wheels - depending on the variant, striking alloy design, generous cladding on the doors and roof rails highlight the profile. The fact that this car also has doors which open at a 90-degree angle - mimicking a butterfly, visually speaking, means that getting in and out is quite easy, space permitting of course.
And the rear has a sleek demeanour courtesy arrow-shaped LED tail lights, double character lines on the trunk door and 'Punch' lettering here.
Open the trunk and there's around 360 litres of boot space available even if the load angle is a little high and could make lifting heavy suitcases a bother. While the addition of a tyre puncture repair kit, tucked neatly on one corner, is great, the exposed wiring on the inside trunk section is shoddy. The support hinge for the parcel tray in my review unit came off at the slightest bit of tug. Word of advise - don't put anything remotely heavy on the tray.
Punch has a rather compact cabin because of its rather compact dimensions. If you step in with expectations kept sky high, it is likely that the fall back to the ground will hurt. There's no sunroof, no air purification system, no wireless phone charging option and no ambient lighting. What one can get, depending on the variant of course, are functional features for everyday use such as a cooled glovebox, infotainment screen, climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, four speakers with two tweeters, among other additions.
One can also choose from a host of customization options when buying the Punch, a sign that Tata Motors does not want you to be limited in your desire for more features just because you chose a lower variant.
The seven-inch infotainment screen inside my Persona was par for the course courtesy minimal reflections and good response to touch inputs. Apart from the usual audio, video and navigation details, it also puts out a driver scorecard which assesses how well (or not) you have been behind the wheel. The semi-digital driver display too was on expected lines and is positioned well behind the three-spoke, flat-bottomed steering with mounted controls. The steering, however, can only be adjusted for rake and not for reach.
Now there is a lot of hard plastics used all around the cabin of the Punch but frankly, I was expecting this. Because Tata is likely to price Punch aggressively, this is something that can be overlooked. What is impressive though is the sporty dashboard design and layout which seek to camouflage the plastic quality, especially the white patterned addition on the lower end of the dash -where the AC vents are at. Speaking of AC vents, these get an outline border in the same hue as the exterior body colour of the vehicle.
The cooled glovebox is a great addition and has plenty of space for storing either documents or bottles. Or both. A sectional divide here seeks to ensure that things don't get jumbled.
Coming to the important bit about seat upholstery and spacing, Tata Punch tends to deliver on most counts. The seats are well cushioned and the quality of stitching appeared to be satisfactory. The driver seat can be adjusted for height which means even someone who may not exactly be considered tall will have a commanding view of the road ahead. I would have expected an arm rest, at least with the AMT I was driving, but there was none to be found.
The passengers on the back seat, well, have a bit of a hit and miss experience. The flat floor ensures that there is space for feet for the middle passenger but those on either side have limited space for their respective feet due to the rails on which the front seats sit. Leg room is rather limited and knee and head room is just about satisfactory. Three passengers sitting side-by-side on long journeys may be a bit of a cramped affair, also because there is no rear AC vent. Another miss is the lack of charging points for rear-seat passengers.
That said, it isn't as if the rear section of the Punch is a deal-breaker for the family person. An armrest in the middle of the rear seats, high-seat position and good punchy speakers may still make this car a good proposition for small families.
Tata Motors has been consistently producing some of the safest passenger vehicles in India. Over the last few years, the homegrown carmaker has shown the world that made-in-India cars can achieve a Global NCAP five-star safety rating and one among them is the Tata Punch. This boxy SUV-ish car has received a five-star for adult occupant protection, while for child occupant protection, it has received a four-star rating.
A major factor behind this safety rating is the build quality, as the automaker claims. Besides that, on the safety feature front, the Punch gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, automatic headlamps, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX anchors, autonomous emergency braking lane departure warning, electronic stability control, blind-spot detection etc.
Punch is made available only with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. In case you want a diesel option, I advise checking out other Tata Motor options or picking one from the rival camp. But if the petrol engine is fine, there's much to look forward to right here.
The majority of my time with the Punch was with the AMT and that worked well because majority of my time was also spent within city limits - Delhi to Gurugram to Delhi. In all, I drove this variant (oops, persona) for around 100 kilometres on mostly well-laid city roads with the occasional broken patches.
The key takeaways from the drive that I had was that the AMT, on expected lines, is a bit slow to take off. It has a familiar reluctance till around the 1,500 RPM mark and there the so-called rubber-band effect is very, very omnipresent. Any sudden plans for overtaking ought not to be sudden and will have to be well thought out before being executed. But once speed does build up and around the 1800 RPM mark, the Punch does justice to its name.
Cruising past around 60 kmph and the Punch comes into its element. Its compact dimensions meant that weaving in and out of extremely congested Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was an absolute delight. And because the steering set up is done right, it offers a good balance between heft and flexibility - a good combination to have for a car that may be doing duty on all kinds of traffic situations. There is also a traction-control mode on offer on the AMT which promises to get you out of slippery situations.
NVH levels are satisfactory although the groan of the engine does seep into the cabin when being excessively pushed. Keep it steady and the Punch manages to hint at a certain level of refinement that recent Tata cars have started putting in respective resumes off late.
But one thing Punch ought not to put on its resume is the control over body roll. Again, this is only when the vehicle is being pushed to perform but sharp turns at relatively high speeds means the driver and especially passengers at the rear will have to get a grip, literally speaking.
It was soon time for me to make the switch to the Punch with manual transmission and take my word for it - if you like the basic nuances of driving, you will love this car.
Now I am not sure if it is because I spent most of my time with the AMT or if the manual transmission is really that good but having a control over Punch's punch made me wish that I had had more than just 20 minutes with this particular option. The gear shifts are short, crisp and nearly precise. And remember the bit about planning over-taking moves? No need! Downshift, press the pedal and the Punch will execute commands nearly instantly.
The manual gearbox is also what is likely to excel on roads less than perfect. I got a chance to test its ‘off-road’ capabilities and while it was in a controlled test track, I was mighty impressed. Sure, Punch is no 4X4 but its high-seating position does help in giving a clear view of the surroundings - crucial in tricky terrain that one may encounter. With a 20.3 approach angle, 37.6 departure angle and 22.2 ramp-over angle, Punch was nifty throughout the obstacle course. And because it has a claimed water-wading capability of 370mm, this car may also be capable of navigating through submerged roads of Indian cities during monsoon. My advice though? Don't try it unless you absolutely must have to.
Overall, it is great that Tata Motors has offered AMT on the Punch and it does have some serious SUV traits. But it is the manual transmission that would be my preferred choice and the fact that the vehicle can ably manage challenging terrain - to its best ability - is a big, big plus over rivals.
Tata Punch looks more like an SUV than many of the sub-compact SUVs out in the market. This alone could bring many to Tata showrooms to check out the vehicle. But beyond the superficiality of looks, it has a long list of core strengths that could work in its favour.
Punch may not have an absolutely exhaustive feature list or the most comfortable drive and ride experience in the segment it wants to compete in. And yet, it packs in the features that an owner is most likely to make use of - including iRA connected app support -and is an eager machine on the move. The ability on less than perfect roads don't come as a cherry on the cake but is a large and delicious part of the cake itself.
I expect Tata Motors to price the Punch very, very aggressively and assuming this happens, the SUV will surely be a very, very compelling option for buyers inclined towards this body type without having to break bank.
Tata Punch [2021-2026] is available in the 9 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Max Torque
|103-115 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|20.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Tata Punch [2021-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Tata Punch [2021-2026]'s petrol variant is 20.9 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Punch [2021-2026] Pure (O) comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
