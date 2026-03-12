Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
DISCONTINUED

TATA Punch [2021-2026]

6.13 - 10.15 Lakhs
4 Expert Score
Tata Punch [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
The Tata Punch, launched in October 2021, has quickly established itself as the benchmark in India's booming micro-SUV segment. Built on the highly adaptable ALFA-ARC platform (shared with the Altroz), the Punch perfectly captures the market demand for a rugged, high-riding vehicle in a city-friendly footprint.

In 2023, the Punch range was expanded to include a twin-cylinder CNG variant for higher fuel efficiency without severely impacting boot space. The model’s wide variant lineup, efficient packaging, and solid build quality have allowed it to secure a consistent place in the top-selling cars list in India. The SUV is expected to receive a facelift in September 2025.

Tata Motors has positioned the Punch as a lifestyle SUV for first-time buyers, and its rugged design cues, high ground clearance, and SUV stance resonate well with consumers seeking practicality at an accessible price point.

With the addition of the Punch EV in 2024, Tata further widened the Punch’s appeal, giving buyers the choice between petrol, CNG, and electric versions under a common platform. This multi-powertrain strategy reinforces Tata’s long-term EV roadmap while also offering consumers a stepping stone to electrification without compromising on the original model’s versatility.

5-Star Safety Rating & Core Positioning

  • Safety Authority: The Tata Punch is one of India's safest cars, holding a perfect 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). This rating is a cornerstone of the Punch's appeal, providing critical peace of mind to first-time and family buyers.
  • Multi-Powertrain Strategy: The Punch demonstrates Tata's commitment to future-proofing by offering three distinct powertrain options under a common architecture: Petrol, Factory-Fitted CNG (iCNG), and Electric (Punch EV). This wide range ensures accessibility and choice for consumers moving towards cleaner energy.
  • Market Context: Positioned as a rugged lifestyle vehicle for the urban environment, the Punch continues to secure a consistent spot among India's top-selling passenger cars. The model is projected to receive a comprehensive facelift update around September 2025, suggesting continued investment and refinement in the segment.

Tata Punch Price, Variants, and GST Structure

The pricing of the Tata Punch reflects its accessible positioning in the micro-SUV segment, offering a wide array of trims and fuel types.

PowertrainEx-Showroom Price Range (Approx.)
Petrol & CNG (iCNG) 5.5 Lakhs – 9.30 Lakhs
Electric (EV)Priced Separately

The price range covers 26 variants, including Manual (MT) and Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) options.

Understanding GST on the Tata Punch

The Ex-Showroom Price mentioned above is the manufacturer's price to the dealer, which includes the Goods and Services Tax (GST). For small, sub-4-meter vehicles like the Tata Punch (which has a 1.2-litre engine, under the 1200cc threshold), the tax structure is highly concessional.

Car SegmentEngine/Length CriteriaGST Rate (Effective Sept 2025)Tax Included in Ex-Showroom Price
Petrol/CNG PunchEngine 1200cc & Length 4m18%18% GST (Cess abolished)
Tata Punch EVFully Electric Vehicle5%5% GST (Lowest slab)

Note on On-Road Price: The On-Road Price is the final amount paid by the consumer and is always higher than the Ex-Showroom Price. It includes:

  1. Ex-Showroom Price (already including 18% or 5% GST)
  2. RTO Registration & Road Tax (A mandatory, state-specific charge calculated as a percentage of the Ex-Showroom Price)
  3. Vehicle Insurance (Mandatory Third-Party and Comprehensive Coverage)

Performance, Mileage, and Key Specifications

The Punch is powered by Tata’s reliable 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder engine, optimized for efficiency and urban usability.

SpecificationPetrolCNG (iCNG)
Engine1.2-litre Revotron (1199 cc)1.2-litre Revotron (1199 cc)
Power Output87 bhp @ 6,000 rpm72 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque115 Nm @ 3,250 rpm103 Nm @ 3,250 rpm
Transmission5-speed Manual or 5-speed AMT5-speed Manual Only
ARAI Mileage18.8 kmpl – 20.9 kmpl26.99 km/kg

Interior Features and Design Highlights

The Tata Punch's feature list is comprehensive, prioritizing convenience and a premium cabin experience for its segment.

  • Convenience & Design: 90-degree opening doors are a key highlight, ensuring effortless entry and exit. The cabin features a sporty dashboard layout and a height-adjustable driver seat for an authoritative driving position.
  • Technology: Includes a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system developed by Harman, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Higher trims also offer Connected Car Technology (iRA), an automatic climate control system, and a digital instrument cluster.
  • Premium Options: The top variants offer high-demand features such as a voice-activated electric sunroof and projector headlamps with LED DRLs.
  • Variants & Colours: The four main personas are Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Colour options include dual-tone finishes like Tornado Blue (with White Roof) and a unique dual-tone Camo Edition.

Safety and Rivals

The 5-star Global NCAP safety rating is the Punch's strongest asset. Its suite of safety features is robust for the segment:

  • Dual Front Airbags (Standard)
  • ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control
  • ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts
  • Rear Parking Camera and Sensors
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS) on higher variants

The Tata Punch faces direct competition in the micro-SUV and compact crossover space from rivals such as the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3.

Tata Punch FAQ’s

Is the Tata Punch a proper SUV?

Yes, it is officially classified as a Crossover City Car (A-segment) but marketed as a micro-SUV (or sub-compact SUV), which is an accepted category in the market. It is positioned as the smallest SUV of the brand, below the Nexon.

What is the current ex-showroom price of the Tata Punch?

The ex-showroom price for the petrol/CNG variants starts from 5.50 Lakhs (for the Pure MT variant) and goes up to 9.30 Lakhs (for the Accomplished Plus S Camo CNG variant). (Prices are approximate and subject to change based on city and variant.)

What is the GST rate on the Petrol/CNG Punch?

The petrol and CNG variants attract a concessional GST rate of 18%, as they fall under the small car category (engine ≤1200cc and length ≤4m). The Punch EV attracts a lower GST of 5%, unchanged from the previous GST structure.

What is the Tata Punch's safety rating?

The Tata Punch holds a top-tier 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP.

What is the expected update for the Punch?

A facelift for the Tata Punch is anticipated to launch around the festive season (Navratri/Diwali) of late 2025 (speculated for November 2025) or possibly early 2026.

Is the Tata Punch smaller than the Nexon?

Yes. The Punch is a micro-SUV, which is positioned in a segment smaller than the compact SUV segment where the Tata Nexon is placed.

What is the mileage of the Tata Punch (Petrol and CNG)?

The ARAI-certified mileage figures are: Petrol Manual (MT) is 20.09 kmpl; Petrol Automatic (AMT) is 18.8 kmpl; and the CNG variant delivers 26.99 km/kg.1

Is the Tata Punch a 4-seater or 5-seater?

The Tata Punch is a 5-seater micro-SUV.2 It has a high-seating position and a high ground clearance of 187 mm.3

What are the disadvantages of the Tata Punch?

The main drawbacks are the lack of a strong engine option (no turbo-petrol), which leads to sluggish performance and difficulty in quick overtaking on highways.4 Additionally, the AMT automatic transmission is often criticized for being jerky, and the 3-cylinder engine can be noisy and unrefined.5

Which is better, Tata Punch or Hyundai Exter?

  • Choose Tata Punch if your priority is crash safety (5-star Global NCAP rating) and a more robust, mature SUV stance.6
  • Choose Hyundai Exter if you prioritize a smoother 4-cylinder engine, a more feature-rich cabin (including a sunroof on lower variants), and a significantly larger boot space (391L vs Punch's 366L).

Does the Tata Punch have good resale value?

Yes. The Tata Punch holds a strong resale value, often better than its direct rivals.7 Its high demand, 5-star safety perception, and current popularity in the SUV market help it retain value consistently.8

Is the Tata Punch good for long drives?

Yes, it is surprisingly good for comfort, but lacking for performance. The Punch has excellent ride quality and comfortable seats (including a dead pedal), making it relaxing to cruise on highways.9 However, the limited engine power makes long-distance overtaking maneuvers slow and challenging.10

What is the boot space of the Tata Punch?

The Petrol variants offer a generous boot space of 366 litres.11 The CNG variants have a smaller boot of approximately 210 litres due to the placement of the twin CNG cylinders under the floor.12

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.8 - 20.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    72 - 87 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    366 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    103 - 115 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Variants

Tata Punch [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 6.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch [2021-2026] comes in 24 variants.
24 Variants Available
Punch [2021-2026] Pure (O)
₹6.24 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus
₹6.88 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Sunroof
₹7.06 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Latest Updates

1 Jun 2025
Tata Motors reported an 11% sales decline in domestic passenger vehicles in May 2025, despite strong SUV demand.

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Expert Review

Pros

5-star safety ratingCatchy exterior stylingRelatively comfortable

Cons

Lacks many features that newer rivals offerLacklustre steering

Tata Punch is the next SUV lined up for the Indian car market by Tata Motors. Punch may well be far smaller in dimensions than its siblings but is likely to be the most sought-after because of the segment and play of field it seeks to compete in. The sub-compact SUV space is littered with options galore and a new entrant has to ace several aspects if it has to emerge as a firm favourite. Does Tata Punch have what it takes to carve out a clear path for itself or will it just be yet another addition to a fast growing list?

On a fine October morning in Delhi recently, I got to spend an entire day with the Tata Punch to figure out all the answers and assess what this new sub-compact SUV has on offer. A punchy name, after all, is just a name and the real proof of its capabilities lies out in the open world.

Read on for the extensive first-drive review of Tata Punch.

Tata Punch: Exterior

expand

Tata Punch is being offered in four variants, or personas as Tata Motors likes to call these. Much of the details highlighted here would depend on which variant or persona one opts for. There is the base which is called Pure, followed by Adventure, Accomplished and the top-end Creative. It is a clever marketing strategy because even if you opt for the base model, all you have to say is "I bought the Punch in Pure persona". Fancy!

Punch has a very prominent face which underlines its SUV credentials.
Punch has a very prominent face which underlines its SUV credentials.

There are multiple colour options on offer but not all variants get all colour choices.

The Punch I received as part of the media test drives was in Tornado Blue shade with white roof and the top-end Creative variant. In terms of dimensions, obvious at that, the all variants are same and the Punch has compact numbers while still looking showing off an SUV-ish profile. The prominent front face with a familiar ‘Humanity Line’ on the grille, the LED DRLs and head light units that seem to have been taken straight from the Harrier and the fog light units on the front fender give it a muscular appeal.

A look at he front and side profile of Tata Punch.
A look at he front and side profile of Tata Punch.

On the side, the large arches over the 15- or 16-inch wheels - depending on the variant, striking alloy design, generous cladding on the doors and roof rails highlight the profile. The fact that this car also has doors which open at a 90-degree angle - mimicking a butterfly, visually speaking, means that getting in and out is quite easy, space permitting of course.

All four doors on the Punch open at a 90-degree angle. Just be sure not to hit anyone or anything else!
All four doors on the Punch open at a 90-degree angle. Just be sure not to hit anyone or anything else!

And the rear has a sleek demeanour courtesy arrow-shaped LED tail lights, double character lines on the trunk door and 'Punch' lettering here.

A look at the rear profile of Tata Punch.
A look at the rear profile of Tata Punch.

Open the trunk and there's around 360 litres of boot space available even if the load angle is a little high and could make lifting heavy suitcases a bother. While the addition of a tyre puncture repair kit, tucked neatly on one corner, is great, the exposed wiring on the inside trunk section is shoddy. The support hinge for the parcel tray in my review unit came off at the slightest bit of tug. Word of advise - don't put anything remotely heavy on the tray.

Minor quality-related issues like this hook for the parcel tray coming off its casing may be a concern for a few on the Punch.
Minor quality-related issues like this hook for the parcel tray coming off its casing may be a concern for a few on the Punch.

Tata Punch: Interior

expand

Punch has a rather compact cabin because of its rather compact dimensions. If you step in with expectations kept sky high, it is likely that the fall back to the ground will hurt. There's no sunroof, no air purification system, no wireless phone charging option and no ambient lighting. What one can get, depending on the variant of course, are functional features for everyday use such as a cooled glovebox, infotainment screen, climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, four speakers with two tweeters, among other additions.

One can also choose from a host of customization options when buying the Punch, a sign that Tata Motors does not want you to be limited in your desire for more features just because you chose a lower variant.

The seven-inch infotainment screen inside my Persona was par for the course courtesy minimal reflections and good response to touch inputs. Apart from the usual audio, video and navigation details, it also puts out a driver scorecard which assesses how well (or not) you have been behind the wheel. The semi-digital driver display too was on expected lines and is positioned well behind the three-spoke, flat-bottomed steering with mounted controls. The steering, however, can only be adjusted for rake and not for reach.

A look at the cabin layout of Tata Punch.
A look at the cabin layout of Tata Punch.

Now there is a lot of hard plastics used all around the cabin of the Punch but frankly, I was expecting this. Because Tata is likely to price Punch aggressively, this is something that can be overlooked. What is impressive though is the sporty dashboard design and layout which seek to camouflage the plastic quality, especially the white patterned addition on the lower end of the dash -where the AC vents are at. Speaking of AC vents, these get an outline border in the same hue as the exterior body colour of the vehicle.

The entire dashboard layout of Punch has a youthful appeal.
The entire dashboard layout of Punch has a youthful appeal.

The cooled glovebox is a great addition and has plenty of space for storing either documents or bottles. Or both. A sectional divide here seeks to ensure that things don't get jumbled.

Coming to the important bit about seat upholstery and spacing, Tata Punch tends to deliver on most counts. The seats are well cushioned and the quality of stitching appeared to be satisfactory. The driver seat can be adjusted for height which means even someone who may not exactly be considered tall will have a commanding view of the road ahead. I would have expected an arm rest, at least with the AMT I was driving, but there was none to be found.

The passengers on the back seat, well, have a bit of a hit and miss experience. The flat floor ensures that there is space for feet for the middle passenger but those on either side have limited space for their respective feet due to the rails on which the front seats sit. Leg room is rather limited and knee and head room is just about satisfactory. Three passengers sitting side-by-side on long journeys may be a bit of a cramped affair, also because there is no rear AC vent. Another miss is the lack of charging points for rear-seat passengers.

Space is a bit constrained on the back seats but Punch benefits from a high-seating position.
Space is a bit constrained on the back seats but Punch benefits from a high-seating position.

That said, it isn't as if the rear section of the Punch is a deal-breaker for the family person. An armrest in the middle of the rear seats, high-seat position and good punchy speakers may still make this car a good proposition for small families.

Tata Punch: Safety

expand

Tata Motors has been consistently producing some of the safest passenger vehicles in India. Over the last few years, the homegrown carmaker has shown the world that made-in-India cars can achieve a Global NCAP five-star safety rating and one among them is the Tata Punch. This boxy SUV-ish car has received a five-star for adult occupant protection, while for child occupant protection, it has received a four-star rating.

A major factor behind this safety rating is the build quality, as the automaker claims. Besides that, on the safety feature front, the Punch gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, automatic headlamps, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX anchors, autonomous emergency braking lane departure warning, electronic stability control, blind-spot detection etc.

Tata Punch: Performance

expand

Punch is made available only with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. In case you want a diesel option, I advise checking out other Tata Motor options or picking one from the rival camp. But if the petrol engine is fine, there's much to look forward to right here.

The majority of my time with the Punch was with the AMT and that worked well because majority of my time was also spent within city limits - Delhi to Gurugram to Delhi. In all, I drove this variant (oops, persona) for around 100 kilometres on mostly well-laid city roads with the occasional broken patches.

Punch is relatively stable at high speeds and maintains straight lines with poise.
Punch is relatively stable at high speeds and maintains straight lines with poise.

The key takeaways from the drive that I had was that the AMT, on expected lines, is a bit slow to take off. It has a familiar reluctance till around the 1,500 RPM mark and there the so-called rubber-band effect is very, very omnipresent. Any sudden plans for overtaking ought not to be sudden and will have to be well thought out before being executed. But once speed does build up and around the 1800 RPM mark, the Punch does justice to its name.

If you are primarily driving within city limits, the Punch with AMT ought to be a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast. If you are, try the Punch with manual gearbox.
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the Punch with AMT ought to be a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast. If you are, try the Punch with manual gearbox.

Cruising past around 60 kmph and the Punch comes into its element. Its compact dimensions meant that weaving in and out of extremely congested Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was an absolute delight. And because the steering set up is done right, it offers a good balance between heft and flexibility - a good combination to have for a car that may be doing duty on all kinds of traffic situations. There is also a traction-control mode on offer on the AMT which promises to get you out of slippery situations.

NVH levels are satisfactory although the groan of the engine does seep into the cabin when being excessively pushed. Keep it steady and the Punch manages to hint at a certain level of refinement that recent Tata cars have started putting in respective resumes off late.

But one thing Punch ought not to put on its resume is the control over body roll. Again, this is only when the vehicle is being pushed to perform but sharp turns at relatively high speeds means the driver and especially passengers at the rear will have to get a grip, literally speaking.

It was soon time for me to make the switch to the Punch with manual transmission and take my word for it - if you like the basic nuances of driving, you will love this car.

The Punch with MT is not just capable on regular roads but is quite capable on paths less taken and traveled.
The Punch with MT is not just capable on regular roads but is quite capable on paths less taken and traveled.

Now I am not sure if it is because I spent most of my time with the AMT or if the manual transmission is really that good but having a control over Punch's punch made me wish that I had had more than just 20 minutes with this particular option. The gear shifts are short, crisp and nearly precise. And remember the bit about planning over-taking moves? No need! Downshift, press the pedal and the Punch will execute commands nearly instantly.

The manual gearbox is also what is likely to excel on roads less than perfect. I got a chance to test its ‘off-road’ capabilities and while it was in a controlled test track, I was mighty impressed. Sure, Punch is no 4X4 but its high-seating position does help in giving a clear view of the surroundings - crucial in tricky terrain that one may encounter. With a 20.3 approach angle, 37.6 departure angle and 22.2 ramp-over angle, Punch was nifty throughout the obstacle course. And because it has a claimed water-wading capability of 370mm, this car may also be capable of navigating through submerged roads of Indian cities during monsoon. My advice though? Don't try it unless you absolutely must have to.

Overall, it is great that Tata Motors has offered AMT on the Punch and it does have some serious SUV traits. But it is the manual transmission that would be my preferred choice and the fact that the vehicle can ably manage challenging terrain - to its best ability - is a big, big plus over rivals.

Tata Punch: Verdict

expand

Tata Punch looks more like an SUV than many of the sub-compact SUVs out in the market. This alone could bring many to Tata showrooms to check out the vehicle. But beyond the superficiality of looks, it has a long list of core strengths that could work in its favour.

A high ground clearance and seating position means Punch is perhaps the most SUV-ish among all sub-compact SUVs on offer.
A high ground clearance and seating position means Punch is perhaps the most SUV-ish among all sub-compact SUVs on offer.

Punch may not have an absolutely exhaustive feature list or the most comfortable drive and ride experience in the segment it wants to compete in. And yet, it packs in the features that an owner is most likely to make use of - including iRA connected app support -and is an eager machine on the move. The ability on less than perfect roads don't come as a cherry on the cake but is a large and delicious part of the cake itself.

I expect Tata Motors to price the Punch very, very aggressively and assuming this happens, the SUV will surely be a very, very compelling option for buyers inclined towards this body type without having to break bank.

 

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Safety Ratings

The Tata Punch [2021-2026] has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 4 stars in child occupancy.

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Related News

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque103-115 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20.9 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Punch [2021-2026] specs and features

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Mileage

Tata Punch [2021-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Tata Punch [2021-2026]'s petrol variant is 20.9 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Punch [2021-2026] Pure (O) comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Pure (O)
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.9 kmpl

