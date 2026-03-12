The Tata Punch, launched in October 2021, has quickly established itself as the benchmark in India's booming micro-SUV segment. Built on the highly adaptable ALFA-ARC platform (shared with the Altroz), the Punch perfectly captures the market demand for a rugged, high-riding vehicle in a city-friendly footprint.

In 2023, the Punch range was expanded to include a twin-cylinder CNG variant for higher fuel efficiency without severely impacting boot space. The model’s wide variant lineup, efficient packaging, and solid build quality have allowed it to secure a consistent place in the top-selling cars list in India. The SUV is expected to receive a facelift in September 2025.

Tata Motors has positioned the Punch as a lifestyle SUV for first-time buyers, and its rugged design cues, high ground clearance, and SUV stance resonate well with consumers seeking practicality at an accessible price point.

With the addition of the Punch EV in 2024, Tata further widened the Punch’s appeal, giving buyers the choice between petrol, CNG, and electric versions under a common platform. This multi-powertrain strategy reinforces Tata’s long-term EV roadmap while also offering consumers a stepping stone to electrification without compromising on the original model’s versatility.

5-Star Safety Rating & Core Positioning

Safety Authority: The Tata Punch is one of India's safest cars, holding a perfect 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). This rating is a cornerstone of the Punch's appeal, providing critical peace of mind to first-time and family buyers.

Tata Punch Price, Variants, and GST Structure

The pricing of the Tata Punch reflects its accessible positioning in the micro-SUV segment, offering a wide array of trims and fuel types.

Powertrain Ex-Showroom Price Range (Approx.) Petrol & CNG (iCNG) ₹ 5.5 Lakhs – ₹ 9.30 Lakhs Electric (EV) Priced Separately

The price range covers 26 variants, including Manual (MT) and Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) options.

Understanding GST on the Tata Punch

The Ex-Showroom Price mentioned above is the manufacturer's price to the dealer, which includes the Goods and Services Tax (GST). For small, sub-4-meter vehicles like the Tata Punch (which has a 1.2-litre engine, under the 1200cc threshold), the tax structure is highly concessional.

Car Segment Engine/Length Criteria GST Rate (Effective Sept 2025) Tax Included in Ex-Showroom Price Petrol/CNG Punch Engine 1200cc & Length 4m 18% 18% GST (Cess abolished) Tata Punch EV Fully Electric Vehicle 5% 5% GST (Lowest slab)

Note on On-Road Price: The On-Road Price is the final amount paid by the consumer and is always higher than the Ex-Showroom Price. It includes:

Ex-Showroom Price (already including 18% or 5% GST) RTO Registration & Road Tax (A mandatory, state-specific charge calculated as a percentage of the Ex-Showroom Price) Vehicle Insurance (Mandatory Third-Party and Comprehensive Coverage)

Performance, Mileage, and Key Specifications

The Punch is powered by Tata’s reliable 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder engine, optimized for efficiency and urban usability.

Specification Petrol CNG (iCNG) Engine 1.2-litre Revotron (1199 cc) 1.2-litre Revotron (1199 cc) Power Output 87 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 72 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Torque 115 Nm @ 3,250 rpm 103 Nm @ 3,250 rpm Transmission 5-speed Manual or 5-speed AMT 5-speed Manual Only ARAI Mileage 18.8 kmpl – 20.9 kmpl 26.99 km/kg

Interior Features and Design Highlights

The Tata Punch's feature list is comprehensive, prioritizing convenience and a premium cabin experience for its segment.

Convenience & Design: 90-degree opening doors are a key highlight, ensuring effortless entry and exit. The cabin features a sporty dashboard layout and a height-adjustable driver seat for an authoritative driving position.

are a key highlight, ensuring effortless entry and exit. The cabin features a sporty dashboard layout and a height-adjustable driver seat for an authoritative driving position. Technology: Includes a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system developed by Harman, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay . Higher trims also offer Connected Car Technology (iRA) , an automatic climate control system, and a digital instrument cluster.

Includes a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system developed by Harman, supporting . Higher trims also offer , an automatic climate control system, and a digital instrument cluster. Premium Options: The top variants offer high-demand features such as a voice-activated electric sunroof and projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

The top variants offer high-demand features such as a and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Variants & Colours: The four main personas are Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Colour options include dual-tone finishes like Tornado Blue (with White Roof) and a unique dual-tone Camo Edition.

Safety and Rivals

The 5-star Global NCAP safety rating is the Punch's strongest asset. Its suite of safety features is robust for the segment:

Dual Front Airbags (Standard)

ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control

ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

Rear Parking Camera and Sensors

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS) on higher variants

The Tata Punch faces direct competition in the micro-SUV and compact crossover space from rivals such as the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3.

Tata Punch FAQ’s

Is the Tata Punch a proper SUV?

Yes, it is officially classified as a Crossover City Car (A-segment) but marketed as a micro-SUV (or sub-compact SUV), which is an accepted category in the market. It is positioned as the smallest SUV of the brand, below the Nexon.

What is the current ex-showroom price of the Tata Punch?

The ex-showroom price for the petrol/CNG variants starts from ₹5.50 Lakhs (for the Pure MT variant) and goes up to ₹9.30 Lakhs (for the Accomplished Plus S Camo CNG variant). (Prices are approximate and subject to change based on city and variant.)

What is the GST rate on the Petrol/CNG Punch?

The petrol and CNG variants attract a concessional GST rate of 18%, as they fall under the small car category (engine ≤1200cc and length ≤4m). The Punch EV attracts a lower GST of 5%, unchanged from the previous GST structure.

What is the Tata Punch's safety rating?

The Tata Punch holds a top-tier 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP.

What is the expected update for the Punch?

A facelift for the Tata Punch is anticipated to launch around the festive season (Navratri/Diwali) of late 2025 (speculated for November 2025) or possibly early 2026.

Is the Tata Punch smaller than the Nexon?

Yes. The Punch is a micro-SUV, which is positioned in a segment smaller than the compact SUV segment where the Tata Nexon is placed.

What is the mileage of the Tata Punch (Petrol and CNG)?

The ARAI-certified mileage figures are: Petrol Manual (MT) is 20.09 kmpl; Petrol Automatic (AMT) is 18.8 kmpl; and the CNG variant delivers 26.99 km/kg.

Is the Tata Punch a 4-seater or 5-seater?

The Tata Punch is a 5-seater micro-SUV. It has a high-seating position and a high ground clearance of 187 mm.

What are the disadvantages of the Tata Punch?

The main drawbacks are the lack of a strong engine option (no turbo-petrol), which leads to sluggish performance and difficulty in quick overtaking on highways. Additionally, the AMT automatic transmission is often criticized for being jerky, and the 3-cylinder engine can be noisy and unrefined.

Which is better, Tata Punch or Hyundai Exter?

Choose Tata Punch if your priority is crash safety (5-star Global NCAP rating) and a more robust, mature SUV stance.

if your priority is and a more robust, mature SUV stance.6 Choose Hyundai Exter if you prioritize a smoother 4-cylinder engine, a more feature-rich cabin (including a sunroof on lower variants), and a significantly larger boot space (391L vs Punch's 366L).

Does the Tata Punch have good resale value?

Yes. The Tata Punch holds a strong resale value, often better than its direct rivals. Its high demand, 5-star safety perception, and current popularity in the SUV market help it retain value consistently.

Is the Tata Punch good for long drives?

Yes, it is surprisingly good for comfort, but lacking for performance. The Punch has excellent ride quality and comfortable seats (including a dead pedal), making it relaxing to cruise on highways. However, the limited engine power makes long-distance overtaking maneuvers slow and challenging.

What is the boot space of the Tata Punch?

The Petrol variants offer a generous boot space of 366 litres. The CNG variants have a smaller boot of approximately 210 litres due to the placement of the twin CNG cylinders under the floor.