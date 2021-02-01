Punch [2021-2026]Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsImages
1/24
DISCONTINUED

TATA Punch [2021-2026] Colours

₹6.13 - 10.15 Lakhs*Last recorded price
4Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Tata Punch [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Punch [2021-2026] Colours

Punch [2021-2026] is available in 9 colours in India - atomic orange with black roof, calypso red with white roof, daytona grey with black roof, foliage green with white roof, grassland beige with piano black roof, meteor bronze with black roof, orcus white with black roof, tornado blue with white roof and tropical mist with black roof. You can view your favourite Punch [2021-2026] colour image.

Altomic Orange With Black Roof
Calypso Red With White Roof
Daytona Grey With Black Roof
Foliage Green With White Roof
Grassland Beige With Piano Black Roof
Meteor Bronze With Black Roof
Orcus White With Black Roof
Tornado Blue With White Roof
Tropical Mist With Black Roof
Atomic orange with black roof

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Images

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Image 1
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Image 2
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Image 3
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Image 4
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Image 5
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Image 6

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Videos

  • Full Videos

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars
HomeNew CarsTata CarsTata Punch [2021-2026] Colours