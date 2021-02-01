TATA Punch [2021-2026] Colours

Punch [2021-2026] is available in 9 colours in India - atomic orange with black roof, calypso red with white roof, daytona grey with black roof, foliage green with white roof, grassland beige with piano black roof, meteor bronze with black roof, orcus white with black roof, tornado blue with white roof and tropical mist with black roof. You can view your favourite Punch [2021-2026] colour image.
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price