Tata Punch [2021-2026] Specifications

Tata Punch [2021-2026] comes in twenty four petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.8 - 20.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Punch [2021-2026] measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance of Punch [2021-2026] is 187 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Punch [2021-2026] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Punch [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 6.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch [2021-2026] comes in 24 variants. Tata Punch [2021-2026]'s top variant is Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT
Punch [2021-2026] Pure (O)
₹6.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus
₹6.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Sunroof
₹7.06 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure AMT
₹7.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus AMT
₹7.43 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus Sunroof
₹7.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Sunroof AMT
₹7.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus
₹7.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus Camo Edition MT
₹7.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus Sunroof AMT
₹8.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus Sunroof
₹8.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus
₹8.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus AMT
₹8.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus (S) Camo Edition MT
₹8.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus Camo Edition AMT
₹8.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus Camo Edition MT
₹8.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus S
₹8.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus S AMT
₹8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition MT
₹8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus AMT
₹8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT
₹8.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus Camo Edition AMT
₹9.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus S AMT
₹9.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT
₹9.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
