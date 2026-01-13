hamburger icon
Tata Punch [2021-2026]
1/24
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Front Right Side 1
2/24
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Front Left Side
3/24
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Grille
4/24
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Headlight
5/24

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Specifications

4 out of 5
6.13 - 10.15 Lakhs
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Punch [2021-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Specs

Tata Punch [2021-2026] comes in twenty four petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.8 - 20.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on ...Read More

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
366 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1615 mm
Length
3827 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Width
1742 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

5.74 - 9.61 Lakhs
5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
6 - 9 Lakhs
5.76 - 10.34 Lakhs
5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs
5.76 - 8.6 Lakhs
Tata Punch [2021-2026] Variants & Price List

Tata Punch [2021-2026] Variants & Price List

Tata Punch [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 6.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch [2021-2026] comes in 24 variants. Tata Punch [2021-2026]'s top variant is Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Punch [2021-2026] Pure (O)
6.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus
6.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Sunroof
7.06 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure AMT
7.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus AMT
7.43 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus Sunroof
7.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Sunroof AMT
7.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus
7.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus Camo Edition MT
7.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Adventure Plus Sunroof AMT
8.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus Sunroof
8.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus
8.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus AMT
8.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus (S) Camo Edition MT
8.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus Camo Edition AMT
8.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus Camo Edition MT
8.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus S
8.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus S AMT
8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition MT
8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus AMT
8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT
8.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus Camo Edition AMT
9.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus S AMT
9.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Punch [2021-2026] Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT
9.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

