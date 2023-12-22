Nissan Magnite on road price in Solapur starts from Rs. 6.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Nissan Magnite top variant goes up to Rs. 7.55 Lakhs in Solapur. The lowest price model is Nissan Magnite on road price in Solapur starts from Rs. 6.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Nissan Magnite top variant goes up to Rs. 7.55 Lakhs in Solapur. The lowest price model is Nissan Magnite XE and the most priced model is Nissan Magnite XL. Visit your nearest Nissan Magnite dealers and showrooms in Solapur for best offers. Nissan Magnite on road price breakup in Solapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Nissan Magnite XE ₹ 6.68 Lakhs Nissan Magnite XL ₹ 7.55 Lakhs