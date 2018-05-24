|Engine
|1998 cc Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Cooper GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic (DCT), equipped with Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹67.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cooper offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cooper GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic (DCT) is available in 6 colour options: White Silver, Rooftop Grey, Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Midnight Black, Island Blue.
The Cooper GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1998 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Cooper's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Golf GTI priced ₹53 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman E priced ₹54.9 Lakhs.
The Cooper GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic (DCT) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Keyless Start/ Button Start.