Gloster Facelift Launch Date The MG Gloster Facelift launch date is yet to be announced. Gloster Facelift Launch Price It is expected to launch with a price of ₹40 - 45 Lakhs*. Specs and Features The MG Gloster Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features: Engine: 1996 cc Transmission: Automatic FuelType: Diesel Gloster Facelift Seating Capacity The MG Gloster Facelift is expected to be a 6-7 Seater model.