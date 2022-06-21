Home > New Cars > Mahindra > Bolero Neo > Mahindra Bolero Neo On Road Price in Agartala

Mahindra Boleroneo On Road Price

Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo Price List, Specifications and Features

N4

1493 cc | 100 bhp |

₹ 9.38 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
877,001
RTO
14,900
Insurance
45,394
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
937,795
EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹14,617
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2680
Height
1817
Width
1795
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
With Key
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
865
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.29
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Bootspace
384
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Head Unit Size
2 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
MP3 Playback
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
USB Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Armrest
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige / Black
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Interiors
Dual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
No
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

