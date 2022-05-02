Launched in May 2022
City Hybrid: 1498.0 cc
City Hybrid: 27.1 kmpl
City Hybrid: 96.55 bhp
Honda City Hybrid is priced between Rs. 19 - 20.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Honda City Hybrid is available in 3 variants - V, ZX, ZX (With additional safety features).
Honda City Hybrid comes in six colour options: Rediant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic.
Honda City Hybrid comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 1498 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Honda City Hybrid comes with a mileage of 27.1 kmpl (Company claimed).
Honda City Hybrid offers a 5 Seater configuration.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|127 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1498 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
