Honda City Hybrid Front Left Side
View all Images

HONDA City Hybrid

Launched in May 2022

₹19 - 20.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
City Hybrid Key Specs

Engine

City Hybrid: 1498.0 cc

Mileage

City Hybrid: 27.1 kmpl

Power

City Hybrid: 96.55 bhp

View all City Hybrid Specs and Features

Honda City Hybrid Latest Update

Latest News:

Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax
XL6 to City Hybrid, Meridian, Virtus and C-Class: Pros & cons of recent launches

Honda City Hybrid Price:

Honda City Hybrid is priced between Rs. 19 - 20.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Honda City Hybrid?

The Honda City Hybrid is available in 3 variants - V, ZX, ZX (With additional safety features).

What are the Honda City Hybrid colour options?

Honda City Hybrid comes in six colour options: Rediant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda City Hybrid?

Honda City Hybrid comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) engine options, comes with 1498 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

What is the mileage of Honda City Hybrid?

Honda City Hybrid comes with a mileage of 27.1 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Honda City Hybrid?

Honda City Hybrid offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Read More
Honda City Hybrid Variants
Honda City Hybrid price starts at ₹ 19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
City Hybrid V₹19 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
City Hybrid ZX₹20.5 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
City Hybrid ZX (With additional safety features)₹20.55 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda City Hybrid Images

21 images
View All City Hybrid Images

Honda City Hybrid Colours

Honda City Hybrid is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Rediant red metallic
Platinum white pearl
Lunar silver metallic
Golden brown metallic
Obsidian blue pearl
Meteoroid grey metallic

Honda City Hybrid Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque127 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage27.1 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
View all City Hybrid specs and features

Honda City Hybrid Mileage

Honda City Hybrid in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Honda City Hybrid's petrol variant is 27.1 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City Hybrid V comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
27.1 kmpl

Honda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Axon Honda
B-1/A-11, G.F, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estates, Industrial Estates South East, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531119
Courtesy Honda - Wazirpur New Delhi_3s
3A, WAZIRPUR IND. AREA, Wazirpur Industrial Area, BLOCK - B, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 7942531160
Ring Road Honda - Del
A/2, Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, Rohtak Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 7942531117
Samara Honda - Okhla
B-35, Lajpat Nagar-2, Near HDFC Bank, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7942531150
Cherish Honda
E 51, Outer Ring Rd, Prashant Vihar, Sector 14, Rohini, New Delhi, Delhi 110085
+91 - 7290064587
Ring Road Honda Moti Nagar
21-A, Moti Nagar, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7947044587
See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

Honda City Hybrid Videos

Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
2 May 2022

Popular Honda Cars

View all Honda Cars
View all Upcoming Honda Cars

Honda City Hybrid EMI

EMI ₹34142.55/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

