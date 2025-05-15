Honda City Hybrid price hiked by 29,900 in May

Honda Cars India has silently hiked prices on the City e:HEV or City Hybrid in its lineup. The only hybrid offering from the Japanese automaker, the Honda City Hybrid is available in a single fully-loaded ZX trim, now priced at ₹20.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the hybrid sedan about ₹29,900 more expensive than earlier.

The Honda City Hybrid is available in a single fully-loaded ZX trim and is the only hybrid in its segment with offerings like the Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.

Honda City Hybrid: What's on offer?

The Honda City Hybrid is the only one of its kind in the midsize sedan segment. The sedan draws power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The motor produces 122 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic unit. The City Hybrid aces when it comes to fuel efficiency with an ARAI-certified 27.1 kmpl. The model gets a dedicated EV mode that allows the car to run on electric propulsion alone, further helping lower emissions.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG RC-6 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault City K-ZE 26.8 kWh 26.8 kWh 271 Km 271 Km ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition launched at ₹12.39 lakh, gets more affordable

The Honda City Hybrid uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine combined with an electric motor that offers an ARAI-certified 27.1 kmpl

The City e:HEV is loaded on the feature front equipped with Honda Sensing technology, essentially Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) bringing adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and more. There are minor visual changes on the hybrid model compared to the pure-petrol version, while the other features have been carried over including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Also Watch: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review

Honda City Hybrid Discounts

While Honda has hiked the price on the City Hybrid, the automaker is offering benefits worth up to ₹65,000 on the sedan. Apart from the City Hybrid, the Honda Elevate comes with benefits worth ₹76,100, while the second-generation Honda Amaze gets discounts worth up to ₹57,200. Notably, the second-gen Amaze is only available in the S trim with manual and automatic transmission choices.

There are no additional offers on the third-gen Amaze, albeit existing Honda car owners will be able to avail discounts. Lastly, the Honda City petrol gets benefits worth ₹63,300 in May 2025. Make sure to get in touch with your preferred dealership to check out additional offers and the best deal on Honda cars.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: