HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda City Hybrid Price Hiked By 29,900 In May

Honda City Hybrid price hiked by 29,900 in May

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2025, 15:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Honda City Hybrid is available in a single fully-loaded ZX trim and is the only hybrid in its segment with offerings like the Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.
Honda City Hybrid
The Honda City Hybrid is now pricier by nearly ₹30,000 and retails at ₹20.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in a single fully loaded variant
Honda City Hybrid
The Honda City Hybrid is now pricier by nearly ₹30,000 and retails at ₹20.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in a single fully loaded variant
View Personalised Offers on
Honda City Hybrid arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Honda Cars India has silently hiked prices on the City e:HEV or City Hybrid in its lineup. The only hybrid offering from the Japanese automaker, the Honda City Hybrid is available in a single fully-loaded ZX trim, now priced at 20.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the hybrid sedan about 29,900 more expensive than earlier.

Honda City Hybrid: What's on offer?

The Honda City Hybrid is the only one of its kind in the midsize sedan segment. The sedan draws power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The motor produces 122 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic unit. The City Hybrid aces when it comes to fuel efficiency with an ARAI-certified 27.1 kmpl. The model gets a dedicated EV mode that allows the car to run on electric propulsion alone, further helping lower emissions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Rc-6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG RC-6
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
BatteryCapacity Icon26.8 kWh Range Icon271 Km
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition launched at 12.39 lakh, gets more affordable

Honda City Hybrid
The Honda City Hybrid uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine combined with an electric motor that offers an ARAI-certified 27.1 kmpl
Honda City Hybrid
The Honda City Hybrid uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine combined with an electric motor that offers an ARAI-certified 27.1 kmpl

The City e:HEV is loaded on the feature front equipped with Honda Sensing technology, essentially Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) bringing adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and more. There are minor visual changes on the hybrid model compared to the pure-petrol version, while the other features have been carried over including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Also Watch: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review

Honda City Hybrid Discounts

While Honda has hiked the price on the City Hybrid, the automaker is offering benefits worth up to 65,000 on the sedan. Apart from the City Hybrid, the Honda Elevate comes with benefits worth 76,100, while the second-generation Honda Amaze gets discounts worth up to 57,200. Notably, the second-gen Amaze is only available in the S trim with manual and automatic transmission choices.

There are no additional offers on the third-gen Amaze, albeit existing Honda car owners will be able to avail discounts. Lastly, the Honda City petrol gets benefits worth 63,300 in May 2025. Make sure to get in touch with your preferred dealership to check out additional offers and the best deal on Honda cars.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 May 2025, 15:16 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.