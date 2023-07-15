HT Auto
BMW X5 [2019-2023]
BMW X5 [2019-2023]

75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
BMW X5 [2019-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Key Specs
Engine2993.0 to 2998.0 cc
Mileage11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionBoth
View all X5 [2019-2023] specs and features
Available Colours

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Check latest offers
X5 [2019-202... vs Range Rover ...
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
X5 [2019-202... vs XC60
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Check latest offers
X5 [2019-202... vs F-Pace
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo

65 Lakhs Onwards
Check Nexo details
View similar Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

68 - 69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
X5 [2019-202... vs GLC Coupe

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Variants & Price

BMW X5 [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 75.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 90.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 [2019-2023] comes in 3 variants. BMW X5 [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 79.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive30d SportX
75.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
xDrive40i SportX Plus
77.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
xDrive30d SportX Plus
79.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

Rear AC Vents
Yes
Body Type
SUV
Airbags
Yes
Keyless Entry
Yes
Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel
Sunroof
Yes
View all X5 [2019-2023] specs and features

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Mileage

BMW X5 [2019-2023] in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X5 [2019-2023]'s petrol variant is 11.24. BMW X5 [2019-2023] petrol comes with a 80 litre fuel tank.

Select Variant:
xDrive30d SportX
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
13.38

Explore your vehicle

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Expert Review

Awesome driving experience. Power combined with ultimate luxury. Majestic. We have driven from Delhi to Binsar and from Delhi to Ranthambhore. Very comfortable and spacious. Wish BMW could have added ventilated seats & blind spot side mirrors. Hope Android play is added soon with software update. Ov...

er all a great SUV.

Read More

BMW X5 [2019-2023] News

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India with the new BMW X5.
BMW X5 facelift launched in India, starts at 93.90 lakh
15 Jul 2023
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrades
BMW X5 facelift India launch on July 14, teased on social media
12 Jul 2023
The updated BMW X5 M Competition and X6 Competition come with a host of subtle styling updates along with a heavily upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain.
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
23 Feb 2023
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrade.
BMW X5 and X6 facelifts get technology makeover, design remains largely same
8 Feb 2023
The current BMW X5 has been in business for three years without any change.
2023 BMW X5 facelift in work, to debut in April next year
20 Mar 2022
View all
 

BMW Videos

The historic vehicle is a Toronto Red Metallic BMW X5 M Competition equipped with a 617-horsepower M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine.
Watch: How BMW rolled out its five millionth car in United States
12 Jun 2020
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details

