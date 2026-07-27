BMW X5 [2019-2023] Key Specs
- Engine2993 - 2998 cc
- Mileage11.2 - 13.3 kmpl
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space650 litres
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2265 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW X5 [2019-2023]
|Rs. 75.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|262 bhp
|620 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|214
|650
|4922
|2004
|1745
|6.3
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Rs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4747 mm
|2071 mm
|1664 mm
|6 metres
|X5 [2019-2023]VSF-Pace
|Land Rover Range Rover Velar
|Rs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|196 mm
|673 litres
|4797 mm
|2041 mm
|1683 mm
|5.8 metres
|X5 [2019-2023]VSRange Rover Velar
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|Rs. 64.86 LakhsOnwards
|247 bhp
|365 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|-
|4371 mm
|1996 mm
|1649 mm
|-
|X5 [2019-2023]VSRange Rover Evoque
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Rs. 77 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|620 L
|4716 mm
|1890 mm
|1640 mm
|-
|X5 [2019-2023]VSGLC
|BMW X3
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1920 mm
|1660 mm
|-
|X5 [2019-2023]VSX3
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|11.2 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2993 - 2998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
BMW X5 [2019-2023] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X5 [2019-2023]'s petrol variant is 11.24 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X5 [2019-2023] xDrive30d SportX comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
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