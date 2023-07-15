|Engine
|2993.0 to 2998.0 cc
|Mileage
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
BMW X5 [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 75.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 90.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 [2019-2023] comes in 3 variants. BMW X5 [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 79.5 Lakhs.
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
xDrive40i SportX Plus
₹77.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
xDrive30d SportX Plus
₹79.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
BMW X5 [2019-2023] in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X5 [2019-2023]'s petrol variant is 11.24. BMW X5 [2019-2023] petrol comes with a 80 litre fuel tank.
Awesome driving experience. Power combined with ultimate luxury. Majestic. We have driven from Delhi to Binsar and from Delhi to Ranthambhore. Very comfortable and spacious. Wish BMW could have added ventilated seats & blind spot side mirrors. Hope Android play is added soon with software update. Ov...
er all a great SUV.Read More