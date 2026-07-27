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BMW X5 [2019-2023]

₹75.5 - 79.5 Lakhs*
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BMW X5 [2019-2023] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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BMW X5 [2019-2023] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2993 - 2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    11.2 - 13.3 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    650 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2265 kg
View All X5 [2019-2023] SpecsView specs icon

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Variants

BMW X5 [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 75.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 79.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 [2019-2023] comes in 3 variants. BMW X5 [2019-2023]'s top variant is xDrive30d SportX Plus.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Diesel
Petrol
Automatic
3 Variants Available
X5 [2019-2023] xDrive30d SportX
₹75.5 Lakhs*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
X5 [2019-2023] xDrive40i SportX Plus
₹77.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
X5 [2019-2023] xDrive30d SportX Plus
₹79.5 Lakhs*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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BMW X5 [2019-2023] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW X5 [2019-2023]
BMW X5 [2019-2023] image
Rs. 75.5 LakhsOnwards-262 bhp620 NmAutomaticSUV62146504922200417456.3
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresX5 [2019-2023]VSF-Pace
Land Rover Range Rover VelarLand Rover Range Rover Velar imageRs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
4.72
201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6196 mm673 litres4797 mm2041 mm1683 mm5.8 metresX5 [2019-2023]VSRange Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover Range Rover Evoque imageRs. 64.86 LakhsOnwards
4.32
247 bhp365 NmAutomaticSUV7--4371 mm1996 mm1649 mm-X5 [2019-2023]VSRange Rover Evoque
Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC imageRs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-X5 [2019-2023]VSGLC
BMW X3BMW X3 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.590
255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6--4755 mm1920 mm1660 mm-X5 [2019-2023]VSX3

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Images

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Image 1
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Image 2
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Image 3
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Image 4
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Image 5
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Image 6

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Related News

BMW’s China-spec long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 get a stretched body, revised styling and a more advanced cabin.
BMW unveils the X5 and iX5 in long-wheelbase versions exclusively for China
27 Jul 2026
BMW has unveiled the fifth-generation X5, featuring a new design, advanced technology, and extensive powertrain options, including electric and hydrogen models.
New-gen BMW X5 unveiled with electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel and hydrogen powertrains
1 Jul 2026
The new BMW X5 will be launched with nearly all powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, PHEV, battery electric, and hydrogen
New BMW X5 brings hydrogen fuel cell tech in Neue Klasse overalls, to debut in 2026
22 Sept 2025
The new BMW X5 now gets an exclusive xOffroad package.
BMW X5: 7 things you ought to know about the new variants. Take a look…
29 Aug 2025
TVS Orbiter gets a more modern design language when compared to the iQube.
Auto recap, August 28: TVS Orbiter launched, next-gen Kia Seltos spied, BMW X5 refreshed, VinFast launch dates
29 Aug 2025
View all
 BMW X5 [2019-2023] Related News

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage11.2 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2993 - 2998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all X5 [2019-2023] specs and features

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Mileage

BMW X5 [2019-2023] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X5 [2019-2023]'s petrol variant is 11.24 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X5 [2019-2023] xDrive30d SportX comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
xDrive30d SportX
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
13.38

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