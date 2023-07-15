HT Auto
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6

BMW X5 [2019-2023]

75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
BMW X5 [2019-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Specs

BMW X5 [2019-2023] comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl, depending on fuel type ...Read More

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive30d SportX Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1070.4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19
Ground Clearance
214
Length
4922
Wheelbase
2975
Kerb Weight
2265
Height
1745
Width
2004
Bootspace
650
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Check latest offers
X5 [2019-202... vs Range Rover ...
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
X5 [2019-202... vs XC60
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Check latest offers
X5 [2019-202... vs F-Pace
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo

65 Lakhs Onwards
Check Nexo details
View similar Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

68 - 69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
X5 [2019-202... vs GLC Coupe

BMW X5 [2019-2023] News

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India with the new BMW X5.
BMW X5 facelift launched in India, starts at 93.90 lakh
15 Jul 2023
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrades
BMW X5 facelift India launch on July 14, teased on social media
12 Jul 2023
The updated BMW X5 M Competition and X6 Competition come with a host of subtle styling updates along with a heavily upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain.
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
23 Feb 2023
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrade.
BMW X5 and X6 facelifts get technology makeover, design remains largely same
8 Feb 2023
The current BMW X5 has been in business for three years without any change.
2023 BMW X5 facelift in work, to debut in April next year
20 Mar 2022
View all
 
BMW X5 [2019-2023] Expert Review

Awesome driving experience. Power combined with ultimate luxury. Majestic. We have driven from Delhi to Binsar and from Delhi to Ranthambhore. Very comfortable and spacious. Wish BMW could have added ventilated seats & blind spot side mirrors. Hope Android play is added soon with software update. Ov...

er all a great SUV.

Read More

BMW X5 [2019-2023] Variants & Price List

BMW X5 [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 75.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 90.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 [2019-2023] comes in 3 variants. BMW X5 [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 79.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive30d SportX
75.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
xDrive40i SportX Plus
77.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
xDrive30d SportX Plus
79.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details