BMW X5 [2019-2023] comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The X5 [2019-2023] measures 4,922 mm in length, 2,004 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,975 mm. The ground clearance of X5 [2019-2023] is 214. A five-seat model, BMW X5 [2019-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.