BMW X5 [2019-2023] comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The X5 [2019-2023] measures 4,922 mm in length, 2,004 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,975 mm. The ground clearance of X5 [2019-2023] is 214. A five-seat model, BMW X5 [2019-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Awesome driving experience. Power combined with ultimate luxury. Majestic. We have driven from Delhi to Binsar and from Delhi to Ranthambhore. Very comfortable and spacious. Wish BMW could have added ventilated seats & blind spot side mirrors. Hope Android play is added soon with software update. Ov...
er all a great SUV.Read More
BMW X5 [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 75.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 90.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 [2019-2023] comes in 3 variants. BMW X5 [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 79.5 Lakhs.
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
xDrive40i SportX Plus
₹77.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
xDrive30d SportX Plus
₹79.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic