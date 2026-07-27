In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 [2019-2023] and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 [2019-2023] vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-