In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and BMW X5 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs X5 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6