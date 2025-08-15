TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price in Thalassery starts from Rs. 1.91 Lakhs.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price breakup in Thalassery includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in Thalassery (Rs. 1.49 Lakhs), Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in Thalassery (Rs. 1.6 Lakhs) and KTM 125 Duke 2025 price in Thalassery (Rs. 1.75 Lakhs).