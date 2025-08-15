What is the on-road price of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Purulia? The on-road price of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Purulia is Rs. 1.82 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Purulia? The RTO charges for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Purulia amount to Rs. 15,399, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Purulia? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Purulia is Rs. 3,684.