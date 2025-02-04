What is the on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Sinner? The on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Sinner is Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Sinner? The RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Sinner amount to Rs. 17,320, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Sinner? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Sinner is Rs. 4,866.