Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel dealers and showrooms in Ranchi for best offers.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price breakup in Ranchi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 250 which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Ranchi, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 which starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs in Ranchi and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Ranchi.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD ₹ 2.40 Lakhs
